As the year culminates, it's once again time for the ArchDaily team of curators to reflect on the best-performing projects of 2025 and consider what readers were most interested in. Through this diverse overview, we assess the cross-continental similarities and differences in trends and construction development. This year brought us many grand cultural and public spaces by Lina Ghotmeh, BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, DnA, and Serie Architects, who populated events like Expo Osaka and the Venice Biennale, as well as a surprising number of museums and public or landscape works in China and the rest of the Asian continent. However, while these were sought-after projects, the leading works remained, unsurprisingly, residential projects.

More specifically, the houses that were most viewed on the ArchDaily global site were concrete houses that bore considerable injections of greenery and landscape focus. They propose layouts highlighting voids and double heights, as well as inner courtyards or large openings to the exterior. While some references did suggest traditional or vernacular elements, modernist revivals were still predominant. Material trends are much more tame, with a recurrence of raw concrete use, as wood and stone were common accent elements. Still, the more interesting thing about the works this year is the efforts brought by architects in situating and setting the projects within their surroundings, bringing special attention to landscape and how projects merged with nature.

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 101 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 85 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 30 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 84 of 101ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - More Images+ 96

Ultimately, this year's top listing bears the same diversity as always, with the curatorial team striving to represent not only as many regions and local architecture as possible, but also a variety of programs that can serve as unique references to readers. 

Raj Sabhagruh Discourse Hall / Serie Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 8 of 101
© Rory Gardiner

Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 4 of 101
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Jinji Lake Pavilion / BIG

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 88 of 101
© StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

Villa Uma / Case Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 6 of 101
© Ariel Huber

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 81 of 101
© Andrés Cedillo

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 16 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 60 of 101
© Ziling Wang

Ga.o House / 85 Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 54 of 101
Courtesy of To Huu Dung

Courtyard House / D'WELL

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 49 of 101
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 39 of 101
© Syam Sreesylam

House in the Slope / 77 Studio architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 5 of 101
© Piotr Krajewski

MIGIUI / Architect-K

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 101 of 101
© Yoon Joonhwan

Thomas Sankara Mausoleum / Kere Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 85 of 101
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

REXKL Arts Space and Community Hub / Mentahmatter Design Sdn Bhd

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 66 of 101
© David Yeow Photography

Restoration and Enhancement of the Patriarchal Cathedral of Lisbon / Adalberto Dias Arquitecto lda

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 21 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Wonder Cabinet / AAU ANASTAS

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 23 of 101
Courtesy of AAU ANASTAS

UH Infonavit Santa Fe Community Park / AMASA Estudio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 67 of 101
© Zaickz Moz

Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 100 of 101
© DONG Image

Cashew Garden House / G+ Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 24 of 101
© Quang Dam

House Between Two Rivers / Taller 3000

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 79 of 101
© César Béjar

Captial International Exhibition and Convention Center / Zaha Hadid Architects + BIAD

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 7 of 101
©  Virgile Simon Bertrand

Bridge House / Wallmakers

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 46 of 101
© Studio IKSHA

Popadich House / Davor Popadich Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 91 of 101
© Sam Harnett

Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 14 of 101
©  Virgile Simon Bertrand

Energia de Portugal Headquarters / ELEMENTAL

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 32 of 101
© Francisco Nogueira

Yellow River National Museum Building and Park / gmp Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 2 of 101
© Marcus Bredt

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 47 of 101
© Pedro Kok

Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 98 of 101
© studiomillspace

University Catholic Stadium Modernization Project / IDOM

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 3 of 101
© Cristóbal Palma

Chicken Hero Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 56 of 101
© Mario Wibowo

11 Social Houses in Palma / Carles Enrich Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 83 of 101
© Adrià Goula

Lion Mountain Park / TLS Landscape Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 75 of 101
© Xi Chen

Pietro Maria Bardi MASP Building / Metro Arquitetos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 1 of 101
© Leonardo Finotti

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 87 of 101
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

House of Overlaps / pk_iNCEPTiON

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 38 of 101
© pranitborastudio

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 61 of 101
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Trestle Cabin / Miller Hull Partnership

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 92 of 101
© Juan Benavides

hand-in-hand house / nendo

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 35 of 101
© Masahiro Ohgami

The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 99 of 101
© Vreidarch studio – Ar. Shivam Vasava

Grand Green Osaka / GGN + Nikken Sekkei + Mitsubishi Jisho Design + Obayashi Corporation + Takenaka Corporation + SANAA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 77 of 101
© aifoto

Osaka Expo 2025 Japan Pavilion / Nikken Sekkei

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 90 of 101
Courtesy of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

House in Sotogrande / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 9 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 22 of 101
© Trieu Chien

Villa Dellago / JM Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 27 of 101
© Jacopo Mascheroni

Sutton House / Pelletier De Fontenay

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 18 of 101
© James Brittain

Vung Tau House / Sanuki Daisuke architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 65 of 101
© Hiroyuki OKI

Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 30 of 101
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The Green House / Schwartz and Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 36 of 101
© Ayla Christman

Hiwali School / pk_iNCEPTiON

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 40 of 101
© pranitborastudio

Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 45 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

Habitat 0 Community Club / RA Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 89 of 101
© Vinay Panjvani

Social Housing Units 2104 / HARQUITECTES

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 80 of 101
© Adrià Goula

Courtyard House / 23 Degrees Design Shift

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 52 of 101
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Hidden Villa / i29 architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 29 of 101
© Tim Van de Velde

MS House / Studio Saransh

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 48 of 101
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Habitat Qinhuangdao Phase II / Safdie Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 69 of 101
© SFAP

Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 82 of 101
© Lorena Darquea

Earthenware House / NAQI & Partners

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 97 of 101
© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 42 of 101
© Vivek Eadara

Oeiras House / OODA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 12 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Treehouse, Mask in the Forest / Moguang Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 15 of 101
© Shengliang Su

Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 59 of 101
Katsumasa Tanaka

Shunde Yunlu Wetland Museum / Studio Link-Arc

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 31 of 101
© Tian Fangfang, Arlifa Wang

Populus / Studio Gang

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 94 of 101
© Jason O'Rear

Flood Affected School at Kelthan Village / unTAG

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 43 of 101
© Yash Prabhu

House Moro / TAM - Guillermo Elgart

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 78 of 101
© Obra Linda

Canning Factory / OODA

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 13 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House of Heights / Idam Design Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 74 of 101
© Out of Focus

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 64 of 101
© Hiroyuki OKI

Casa Verde Gago / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 55 of 101
© Hugo Santos Silva

Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 10 of 101
© Trieu Chien

Shell Restaurant / Pablo Luna Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 53 of 101
Courtesy of Pablo Luna Studio

Nogal House / Escobedo Soliz

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 73 of 101
© Ariadna Polo

Architect Office at the Water's Edge / Chiangmai Life Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 33 of 101
© Markus Roselieb

Concrete House / Atelier Garcia

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 68 of 101
© Mateo Soto

Hameau du Latz Houses / MSR ARCHITECTURE

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 34 of 101
© François Dantart

The Rainforest Residence / Choo Gim Wah Architect

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 95 of 101
© Lawrence Choo, Pixelaw Photography

House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 28 of 101
© Fran Parente

United-in-Diversity Campus / Willis Kusuma Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 57 of 101
© Mario Wibowo

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 25 of 101
© Hemant Patil

Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 96 of 101
© Addison Rickaby

Ironbark House / Klaus Carson Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 84 of 101
© Tasha Tylee

Baan Sao Yong Hin House / Housescape Design Lab

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 62 of 101
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Aimasia Residence / A31 Architecture

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 71 of 101
© Mike Kelley

Two Triangles House / dua studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 41 of 101
© Tristan Salim

Banánka House / Pauliny Hovorka Architekti

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 63 of 101
© Matej Hakár

Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 50 of 101
© Fabian Martinez

AlMusalla at the Islamic Arts Biennale / East Architecture Studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 26 of 101
© Marco Cappelletti

Nativa House / FROM

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 37 of 101
© Aldo Lanzi

Can House / PIN Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 70 of 101
© İbrahim Özbunar

NINE X NINE House / Sanjay Puri Architects

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 86 of 101
© Vinay Panjvani

The Cabin of Maze / Advanced Architecture Lab + Wiki World

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 58 of 101
Pan Yanjun

FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 17 of 101
© Evelyn Müller

Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 44 of 101
© Vivek Eadara

Tianlin Park Renewal / VIASCAPE design

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 19 of 101
© CreatAR Images

Ataraxia / MEM Arquitectos

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 72 of 101
© César Belio

Cumaru House / FGMF

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 11 of 101
© Fran Parente

Openfield House / Keshaw McArthur

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 51 of 101
© Biddi Rowley

Takatsuki Arts Theatre / Nikken Sekkei

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 76 of 101
© aifoto

Tata Consultancy Services / Somaya Sampat

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025 - Image 93 of 101
© Somaya Sampat

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review, proudly presented by GIRA.

GIRA sets the standard where architectural design meets intelligence. From the defining moments of 2025 to the innovations shaping 2026, we create smart solutions that elevate living and working environments with timeless aesthetics. Join us in shaping the future of architecture and interior design — where vision becomes reality.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

