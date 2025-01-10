Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast, Balcony

Da Nang, Vietnam
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast, Balcony
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the coast of Da Nang, M Hotel is a 25-story building with two basements, offering 199 guest rooms ranging from 35m² to 100m². The project features a distinctive and stunning architectural design fronting one of the most gorgeous beaches on Earth.

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 32 of 33
Diagram
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 3 of 33
© Hiroyuki Oki

M Hotel is designed with the concept of a flowing stream on the surface of a rocky mountain. The fair-faced concrete material evokes the image of a sturdy structure, resembling a majestic mountain mass in nature. Meanwhile, the flowing stream is represented by winding, curving lines of greenery, seamlessly intertwined with the building. This approach creates a harmonious architectural ensemble, blending beautifully with the natural surroundings in the urban coastal landscape.

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 30 of 33
Plan - Type
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Balcony
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Hiroyuki Oki

The creation of a hotel with dense coverage of greenery conveys the message of connecting high-rise buildings with the coastal urban landscape. This is especially crucial today, as many high-rise structures are being constructed quickly with repetitive, rigid forms that fail to create a harmonious link with the coastline. This design paves the way for a "Green" trend in high-rise projects, reshaping investors' perspectives, while also incorporating rooftop gardens that provide guests with a fresh and captivating view while enjoying resort services.

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 31 of 33
Elevations
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 20 of 33
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hiroyuki Oki

The placement of green garden areas on the hotel's surface is intertwined with a variety of spaces for each room. The ocean-facing rooms are constructed with large glass walls to take advantage of the breathtaking views. Meanwhile, the west-facing rooms, which face the city center, are positioned further back to allow for green garden spaces. This not only offers a delightful green nook in the urban environment, but it also gives shade to the rooms and cooling to the entire environment inside. Of course, it also saved heating and cooling money.

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast, Aerial View Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Image 33 of 33
Diagram

The remaining facades of the building, which adjoin neighboring hotels, limit the visibility of the rooms of the hotels next door. To address this, four large, well-planned sky gardens have been incorporated, offering unique scenic spaces for the rooms while optimizing public areas such as the elevator lobbies on each floor. Additionally, this solution introduces a striking vertical garden, making a bold impression from the first glance and enhancing the hotel's overall aesthetic appeal.

M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Coast
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

Project location

Da Nang, Vietnam

Ho Khue Architects
Concrete

Cite: "M Hotel / Ho Khue Architects" 10 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

