Category: Houses

Design Team: Giang Doan, Bui Hoang Lam, Tran Van Xuan, Nguyen Van Khai

City: Nam Cát Tiên

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nha Vuon Dieu is a private retreat and small-scale homestay located at the edge of Nam Cat Tien National Park in southern Vietnam. The 1000 m² plot contained 26 mature cashew trees before construction began. From the start, the key requirement was clear: preserve every tree, avoid disturbing root systems, and build with minimal impact on the existing landscape.