Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Category: Houses

Team Lead: Matia Di Frenna Müller, Mariana de la Mora Padilla, Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila

Design Team: Mariana de la Mora Padilla

Interior Design: Bruno Taller

City: Ciudad de Villa de Álvarez

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Amankay reveals itself with calm. Stone steps ascend through the vegetation, marking the rhythm of arrival. The surroundings invite a slow progression. To the right, a tall, leafy tree makes its presence felt; on the opposite side, a vertical volume seems to respond, maintaining a quiet balance. The architecture presents itself clearly, yet finds a gentler way to appear in the shade and vegetation.