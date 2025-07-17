Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

© Lorena Darquea

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Ciudad de Villa de Álvarez, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Team Lead: Matia Di Frenna Müller, Mariana de la Mora Padilla, Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila
  • Design Team: Mariana de la Mora Padilla
  • Interior Design: Bruno Taller
  • City: Ciudad de Villa de Álvarez
  • Country: Mexico
Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 7 of 27
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Amankay reveals itself with calm. Stone steps ascend through the vegetation, marking the rhythm of arrival. The surroundings invite a slow progression. To the right, a tall, leafy tree makes its presence felt; on the opposite side, a vertical volume seems to respond, maintaining a quiet balance. The architecture presents itself clearly, yet finds a gentler way to appear in the shade and vegetation.

Project gallery

About this office
Di Frenna Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Concrete
