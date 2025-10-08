Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Nativa House / FROM

Nativa House / FROM

Save

Nativa House / FROM - Exterior Photography, Handrail, BalconyNativa House / FROM - Image 3 of 37Nativa House / FROM - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairNativa House / FROM - Exterior Photography, BalconyNativa House / FROM - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: FROM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Matías Carballal, Mauricio López, Santiago Alvante, Alejandra Arribeltz, Paula Bachino, Laura Castell, Pablo Courreges, Hernán Gómez, Emiliano Lago, Sebastián Lambert, Aldo Lanzi, Lucía Martinotti, Cecilia Mautone, Diego Morera, Victoria Muniz, Agustina Vigevani.
  • Structural Project: Iván Gorrostazo
  • Construction Company: Insaco
  • Lighting: Lyte
  • Carpentry: Cosia y Pombo
  • Openings: Alushop
  • City: Montevideo
  • Country: Uruguay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nativa House / FROM - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. A vacant house in a residential neighborhood of Montevideo, Uruguay, encounters a family returning to the country after many years abroad.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FROM
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "Nativa House / FROM" [Casa Nativa / FROM] 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034668/nativa-house-from> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags