Nativa House / FROM

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Team: Matías Carballal, Mauricio López, Santiago Alvante, Alejandra Arribeltz, Paula Bachino, Laura Castell, Pablo Courreges, Hernán Gómez, Emiliano Lago, Sebastián Lambert, Aldo Lanzi, Lucía Martinotti, Cecilia Mautone, Diego Morera, Victoria Muniz, Agustina Vigevani.
- Structural Project: Iván Gorrostazo
- Lighting Project: Estudio Hofstadter Fregosi y Asociados
- Construction Company: Insaco
- Lighting: Lyte
- Carpentry: Cosia y Pombo
- Openings: Alushop
- Stones: Laviere Vitacca
- City: Montevideo
- Country: Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. A vacant house in a residential neighborhood of Montevideo, Uruguay, encounters a family returning to the country after many years abroad.