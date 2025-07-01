Populus Hotel and Social Hub / Studio Gang

-
Architects: Studio Gang
- Area: 135000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jason O'Rear, Steve Hall, Peng Chen / Unsplash
-
Manufacturers: Andreu World, Designtex, Holcim, Sto, Assa Abloy, Fil Doux, Menu, Sherwin-Williams, Tom Dixon, Trend Group, USG, &Tradition, 3A Composites, 8G Solutions, Allied Maker, American Universal Corporation, Ann Sacks, Arjé, Armstrong Ceilings, Banana Republic Home, +129
-
-
-
-
-
MEP Engineer: WSP Norge, WSP, CMTA
-
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
- Founding Partner And Lead Designer: Jeanne Gang, FAIA
- Design Principal: Juliane Wolf
- Design Management Principal: William Emmick
- Project Leader: Kristina Eldrenkamp, John Dolci, Ensonn Morris Jr, Lindsey Krug, Noora Aljabi, Cassie Dickson, Shovan Shah, David Swain, Jason Flores, and Bella Adekoya
- Client: Urban Villages
- Hotel Operator: Aparium Hotel Group
- Façade Consultant: Studio NYL
- Civil Engineer: Kimley-Horn
- Lighting Consultant: LS Group
- Vertical Transport Consultants: Lerch Bates
- Acoustics Engineer: Arup
- Av/It Consultants: Pique Technologies
- Food Service Consultant: Next Step Design
- Code Consultant: Advanced Consulting Engineers
- General Contractor : Beck Group
- City: Denver
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, has completed Populus, a 265-room hotel poised to become a new social center for downtown Denver. Marking Studio Gang's first completed project in Colorado and the American Southwest region, Populus's design draws from the growth processes of the state's native Aspen trees (Populus tremuloides) to establish a new architectural icon for Denver. "Denver strikes a unique balance between being a vibrant city and a gateway to some of the country's most awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Our goal was to draw from this distinct urban character and rich ecology to create a building that would help define the skyline of this thriving city," says Jeanne Gang, Founding Partner of Studio Gang.