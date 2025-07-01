Populus Hotel and Social Hub / Studio Gang

+ 23

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels

Founding Partner And Lead Designer: Jeanne Gang, FAIA

Design Principal: Juliane Wolf

Design Management Principal: William Emmick

Project Leader: Kristina Eldrenkamp, John Dolci, Ensonn Morris Jr, Lindsey Krug, Noora Aljabi, Cassie Dickson, Shovan Shah, David Swain, Jason Flores, and Bella Adekoya

Client: Urban Villages

Hotel Operator: Aparium Hotel Group

Façade Consultant: Studio NYL

Civil Engineer: Kimley-Horn

Lighting Consultant: LS Group

Vertical Transport Consultants: Lerch Bates

Acoustics Engineer: Arup

Av/It Consultants: Pique Technologies

Food Service Consultant: Next Step Design

Code Consultant: Advanced Consulting Engineers

General Contractor : Beck Group

City: Denver

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, has completed Populus, a 265-room hotel poised to become a new social center for downtown Denver. Marking Studio Gang's first completed project in Colorado and the American Southwest region, Populus's design draws from the growth processes of the state's native Aspen trees (Populus tremuloides) to establish a new architectural icon for Denver. "Denver strikes a unique balance between being a vibrant city and a gateway to some of the country's most awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Our goal was to draw from this distinct urban character and rich ecology to create a building that would help define the skyline of this thriving city," says Jeanne Gang, Founding Partner of Studio Gang.