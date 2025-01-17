Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

+ 27

Project Architect: Noi Van Tran, Tuan Quang Nguyen

City: tt. Quang Minh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Huy Hoang Lock Co.,Ltd. is a leading professional lock manufacturer in Vietnam. Huy Hoang Lock Factory is located in Quang Minh Industrial Zone which measures three square hectares and is about 20 km away from Hanoi. The complex factory included three buildings: two of them are used to manufacture with German tech­nology and another one is used to manufacture with Italian technology which was connected with the front multi-purpose building.

The third factory was built with the expectation of becoming the symbol of innovation and stable development through­out 40 years of Huy Hoang. The expectation was put into practice by not only getting the Gold Leed Construction in the designing process but also getting the GOLD LEED operation in manufacturing. The structure of the building was designed by Core and Shell structure to create the open space inside the building.

Hanoi is quite typical for the Northern climate with the characteristics of a humid tropical monsoon climate, hot summer, heavy rain, and cold winter with little rain. Located in the tropics, Hanoi receives an abundant amount of solar radiation and high temperature all year round. To solve this problem, the facade system consists of concrete lam elements that are designed and arranged differently in density and opening angle. On the south and southeast verticals, the opening angle of the lam is extended up to 90 degrees to catch the sun and wind. Opening angles of more than 90 degrees and high densities are applied to the Northern facade system in order to reduce winter winds from the North. The sharp opening angle and the highest lam density are applied to the Western facade system to limit the amount of ther­mal radiation. The facade system helps the building create its own shadow to cool the building, protect it during rainy seasons, and provide natural ventilation.

This is a factory complex designed as an open campus where public space is the top priority. The operating building is de­signed with open spaces, including exhibition, training spaces, and offices. The main hall is designed as a museum where visitors to the factory can explore artifacts, learn about the development histo­ry of the corporation, or simply get lost in the gallery to observe details as well as the process of creating the factory's prod­ucts. The restaurant/canteen is used for guests, factory workers, and office staff and filters light through the facade system. Indeed, if the building is designed and built to serve the community and users well, it will stand the test of time.