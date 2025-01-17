Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Vietnam
  5. Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Save

Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 5 of 32Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography, ConcreteHuy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 8 of 32Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior PhotographyHuy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Factory, Sustainability & Green Design
tt. Quang Minh, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 2 of 32
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Huy Hoang Lock Co.,Ltd. is a leading professional lock manufacturer in Vietnam. Huy Hoang Lock Factory is located in Quang Minh Industrial Zone which measures three square hectares and is about 20 km away from Hanoi. The complex factory included three buildings: two of them are used to manufacture with German tech­nology and another one is used to manufacture with Italian technology which was connected with the front multi-purpose building.

Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 26 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 4 of 32
© Trieu Chien

The third factory was built with the expectation of becoming the symbol of innovation and stable development through­out 40 years of Huy Hoang. The expectation was put into practice by not only getting the Gold Leed Construction in the designing process but also getting the GOLD LEED operation in manufacturing. The structure of the building was designed by Core and Shell structure to create the open space inside the building.

Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 31 of 32
Section 3
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 5 of 32
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien

Hanoi is quite typical for the Northern climate with the characteristics of a humid tropical monsoon climate, hot summer, heavy rain, and cold winter with little rain. Located in the tropics, Hanoi receives an abundant amount of solar radiation and high temperature all year round. To solve this problem, the facade system consists of concrete lam elements that are designed and arranged differently in density and opening angle. On the south and southeast verticals, the opening angle of the lam is extended up to 90 degrees to catch the sun and wind. Opening angles of more than 90 degrees and high densities are applied to the Northern facade system in order to reduce winter winds from the North. The sharp opening angle and the highest lam density are applied to the Western facade system to limit the amount of ther­mal radiation. The facade system helps the building create its own shadow to cool the building, protect it during rainy seasons, and provide natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 9 of 32
© Trieu Chien

This is a factory complex designed as an open campus where public space is the top priority. The operating building is de­signed with open spaces, including exhibition, training spaces, and offices. The main hall is designed as a museum where visitors to the factory can explore artifacts, learn about the development histo­ry of the corporation, or simply get lost in the gallery to observe details as well as the process of creating the factory's prod­ucts. The restaurant/canteen is used for guests, factory workers, and office staff and filters light through the facade system. Indeed, if the building is designed and built to serve the community and users well, it will stand the test of time.

Save this picture!
Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 24 of 32
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Quang Minh Industrial Park, Quang Minh Town, Me Linh District, Ha Noi, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactorySustainability & Green DesignVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactorySustainability & Green DesignVietnam
Cite: "Huy Hoang Lock Factory / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 17 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025799/huy-hoang-lock-factory-baumschlager-eberle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags