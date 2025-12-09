Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Interior Design Trends of 2025

Interior Design Trends of 2025



As 2025 approaches its end, we look back at an eventful year in the world of interior design. Last year, designers favored reserved, modest approaches, a trend that continued from previous years. The emergence of artificial intelligence generated intense discussions on digital equity and misinformation, which continued into 2025, especially with the topic of the Venice Architecture Biennale, Intelligens. This opened the conversation to the opportunities of digital technologies, attempting a more hopeful outlook. On the other hand, completed interior design projects over the year focused more on the tangible and the pragmatic, with expressed raw materials and an appreciation of history.

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 2 of 40Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 3 of 40Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 4 of 40Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 5 of 40Interior Design Trends of 2025 - More Images+ 35

Alongside completed projects, designers continued to raise discussion topics related to the internal environment. As cities continue to grow, the role of design in maximizing space in constrained sites or creating peaceful sanctuaries in otherwise bustling environments has come to the fore. This approach recognizes the importance of health and well-being, including the acoustic environment. The creative reuse of objects and materials sits firmly in the context of sustainability as well as nostalgia and historic revival.

Trends in completed projects saw an appreciation of materials. Earth tones were in vogue, achieved not only through paint and pigmentation but also through the use of warm materials like wood and terracotta. Hard construction materials were left to speak for themselves — shiny stainless steel used in panels, screens, or furniture, and raw concrete left exposed. Glass bricks remained a popular choice for the third year running. There were also nostalgic trends towards mid-century modernism, with items of retro furniture mixed with more contemporary styles, and a formal play of floor levels to create divisions within larger spaces, akin to the Raumplan.

A few trends saw a symbiotic relationship with the structure. Raw concrete walls and ceilings are as much a part of the building's infrastructure as the aesthetic interior finish. So are exposed wooden beams and the flat ceilings of a cross-laminated timber structure. Where the buildings are historic, this exposure of the original structure is part of a further trend of nostalgia and history. Once again, in a global atmosphere of precarity, 2025 seems to be a year that acknowledged the basics, returning to an appreciation of materials and history.

Based on over 3,000 projects built this year and added to our database, here are 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2025.

Earthy Tones and Terracotta


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 39 of 40
OURIO Coffee / NDB DESIGN. Image © Yuuuun Studio

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 38 of 40
Earthenware House / NAQI & Partners. Image © Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 40 of 40
Ibraaz Artspace / Counterspace. Image © Hugo Glendinning

Blue Accents


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 37 of 40
SABHĀ Specialty Coffee / naav studio. Image © Vivek Eadara

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 34 of 40
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera. Image © Justin Martin

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 36 of 40
Cafe Zest / VAHID JOUDI STUDIO [Architecture + Design + Construction]. Image © Vahid Joudi

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 35 of 40
VDS House / 02A studio. Image © Paolo Fusco

Use of Levels to Define Space


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 4 of 40
Rahmah Library / The MAAK. Image © Kent Andreasen

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 32 of 40
Pavilion Essoa / Moyésoa. Image © Marc Sawaya + William Tailly + Noura Diaby

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 33 of 40
Teaching and Learning Space for Waltham Forest College / Studio DERA. Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 31 of 40
Mas Cadalt House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra

Flexible Divisions Using Curtains and Screens


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 5 of 40
House M - Atelier About Architecture. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 29 of 40
The Blue Box / Bruzkus Greenberg. Image © Pion Studio

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 28 of 40
889GLO Art Space / SpActrum. Image © SFAP

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 30 of 40
Noas Studio / SahuquillodeArriba. Image © Oleh Kardash

Wooden Beams and Ceilings


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 26 of 40
Kraffer Community Garden / matěj šebek architekti + Ateliér Za Mák. Image © Radek Úlehla

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 27 of 40
House EF / MDBA architects. Image © Simone Marcolin

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 3 of 40
Sanders Mello Building / Buro-S Architects. Image © Aiste Rakauskaite

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 25 of 40
Cruda House / MEII ESTUDIO. Image © Hiperfocal

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 24 of 40
House in the Forest / Vasconcelos Arquitectura + Espacio Tangible. Image © Fabian Martinez

Raw Concrete


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 2 of 40
Zen House / Studio Nirvana. Image © Ishita Sitwala

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 21 of 40
Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO-Zhang Ke Architecture Office. Image © DONG Image

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 17 of 40
House with two Courtyards / BÜRO MÜHLBAUER. Image © Mikael Olsson

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 22 of 40
House Tao / HW Studio. Image © Cesar Belio

Glass Brick


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 20 of 40
Rahmah Library / The MAAK. Image © Kent Andreasen

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 23 of 40
Barbara Bar and Restaurant / 89 stopni. Image © Adam Grzesik

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 19 of 40
Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects. Image © Dea Zogiani

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 18 of 40
Terra and Vidru House / Federico Cartamantiglia Architecture Studio + Federico Cartamantiglia + Fabrizio Carboni + Enrico Manca. Image © Barbara Pau

Shiny Steel


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 12 of 40
Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA. Image © Aylul Studio

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 9 of 40
Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE. Image © Yoshihiro Makino

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 15 of 40
Traces of Light Indoor Golf Course / Degree Design. Image

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 16 of 40
HE.ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Modernist Revival Furniture


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 10 of 40
The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio. Image © Toby Mitchell

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 11 of 40
Day Job Office / 22RE. Image © Yoshihiro Makino

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 13 of 40
Ático Curvo / Destudio. Image © David Zarzoso

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 14 of 40
Villa ai Castelli Romani / STUDIOTAMAT. Image © Peter Molloy

Accent Lighting


Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 6 of 40
Hibrew Coffee and Cuisine / Simpul Studio. Image © Tristan Salim

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 8 of 40
Mosca Bianca Ceramic Workshop / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi. Image © Catalogo

Interior Design Trends of 2025 - Image 7 of 40
OAKV Healthcare Space / Atelier Carle. Image © Alex Lesage

Image gallery


About this author
#Tags

