  Interior Design Trends of 2024

Interior Design Trends of 2024

As 2024 comes to an end, a dynamic year that questioned knowledge, tradition, and innovation, we take a look at how global events and trends influenced the design of interior spaces. Last year, architecture practices sparked worldwide discussions, challenging norms and tradition, and embracing overlooked regions. Interior design, on the other hand, took a more reserved, modest approach, favoring simplicity and individuality. Fast forward a year later, the overall architecture and design themes of 2023 remain the same - reinforced if anything - but have embraced "crafted experimentations" through subtle, acupuncture-like interventions.

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 2 of 34Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 3 of 34Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 4 of 34Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 5 of 34Interior Design Trends of 2024 - More Images+ 29

This year, particularly towards the second half, witnessed unexpected societal shifts. While voices of the global south continue to rise, voices within that region that have been dormant for years reinforced themselves globally, disrupting a decades-long perception. Along with the political challenges, many industries were drastically transformed by artificial intelligence, raising concerns about digital equity, misinformation, and the evolution (or lack thereof) of global practices. Despite financial commitments and environmental initiatives from governments around the world, ongoing natural disasters and climate-related challenges demonstrated the need for more resilient solutions and policies.

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 34 of 34
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura. Image © Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

2024's design trends reflected a balance between welcoming in new technologies and celebrating timeless design principles. Same as every year, we saw a subtle universal design language as key trends in different design disciplines found their way across each other. Dark mode was one of the common themes of the year, making its way to web, graphic, product, and interior designs. Modern nostalgia has also been a prominent style for a couple of years now, as designers revive old aesthetics and combine them with contemporary elements. Tackling global environmental challenges and designing spaces that cater to both people and the planet continue to dominate all design industries. 

From a general perspective, 2024 design trends can be interpreted as 2023 2.0; we didn't see disruptive new themes but upgrades and reinterpretations of what we've been seeing the past couple of years. Earth colors continued to dominate this year, which comes as no surprise given the announcement of Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year. This year, we also saw a return of luxury materials - sharper, darker, and colder finishes that make for a bolder and more prominent revamp of classics. Hospitality interiors, especially coffee shops and pop-up restaurants, introduced a community-centric layout where users are seated on the same unit around a focal point, sharing the culinary experience. Minimalist decor was replaced with quiet luxury, as residential, commercial, and hospitality interiors embodied a refined spa-like aesthetic. For years, organic forms took center stage, but this year, we saw a return of sharp geometric edges in all areas of the interior space: pitched roofs, grid plans, angular furniture and fixtures, etc.

Based on over 1000 projects published in our database, here are 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2024.

Pitched Roof Interiors

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 2 of 34
Zhicang Coffee / MOS Wood & Stone Design. Image © Kevin
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 7 of 34
The Ridge House / Enviarch Studio. Image © Yash R Jain
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 8 of 34
Northpointe Bank Operations Center / Ghafari Associates, LLC. Image © James John Jetel

Exploring Shades of Grey with Concrete & Steel Combinations

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 4 of 34
Grey House / Adam Kane Architects. Image © Timothy Kaye
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 9 of 34
Tan Hair Studio / oftn studio. Image © Choi Yong Jun
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 10 of 34
Bruj Creative Laboratory Apartment / Studio Jean Verville architectes. Image © Maryse Béland, Maxime Brouillet, Antoine Michel

"Quiet Luxury" as a Style

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 11 of 34
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO. Image © Khoo Guo Jie
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 22 of 34
Сukiernia Pastry Shop / YOD Group. Image
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 27 of 34
The House of Courtyards / Studio VDGA. Image © Ema Peter Photography

A Community-Centric Culinary Experience

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 12 of 34
Bar Kar / Spacemen. Image © Space Storyteller
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 5 of 34
Blue Bottle Coffee Columbia Circle Cafe / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image © Runzi Zhu
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 13 of 34
Wine Bar Noie / HAGISO. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Sculptural Islands

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 15 of 34
Avant Bakery / oftn studio. Image © Yongjoon Choi
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 14 of 34
(beanroom) / Waterfrom Design. Image © Studio Millspace
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 29 of 34
reworks120 Eyewear Shop / RVMN. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Sharp Rectangular Forms Replace Organic Forms

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 33 of 34
Seven Island Coffee / mttb. Image © Yongjoon Choi
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 16 of 34
Paper and Tea Office / Schwitzke Górski. Image © Clemens Poloczek
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 17 of 34
mokkado Café / MUKU design studio. Image © Satoshi Asakawa

Color of the Year: Rustic Brown and Muted Burgundy

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 3 of 34
SEED GREEN: Hwadam Pavilion / bananafish. Image
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 18 of 34
The PAPER House / VIASCAPE design. Image © CreatAR Images
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 19 of 34
Green Cabin / Daymark Design Incorporated. Image © Adrian Ozimek

Mahogany Wood 

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 20 of 34
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker. Image © Aesop by Studioperiphery
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 21 of 34
Bursa Bar / Mirzoyan Studio. Image © Yevhenii Avramenko
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 24 of 34
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Dark Accents

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 25 of 34
Huanglong Mountain·Zisha Mineral Source Museum / Architecture School of Southeast University + Atelier XÜK. Image © Atelier XÜK
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 26 of 34
Tianjin Zhongshuge Library / X+Living. Image © SFAP
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 28 of 34
Norman Cocktail Bar / Studiio Dangg. Image © Jeetin Sharma

Trees as a Focal Point

Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 32 of 34
LuMa House / AtelierM. Image © AtelierM
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 31 of 34
X House / Estudio Geya. Image © Luis Barandarián
Interior Design Trends of 2024 - Image 30 of 34
Mei Yuan Cafe / Offhand Practice. Image © Yanyun Hu

Find more projects that highlight the 2024 interior design trends in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

