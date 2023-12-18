10 Interior Design Trends of 2023

Save this picture! Rude House / STUDIOTAMAT. Image © Serena Eller Vainicher

As we head towards the end of 2023, an eventful year that could be defined as the year of "shifts", we take a look at how global events and trends impacted the design of interior spaces. Looking back, people questioned everything, and the architectural practice was no exception. A new voice was given to nations often forgotten as architects searched for alternative ways of designing and building. We questioned colonialism, consumer culture, waste, tradition, and authenticity, bringing about new perspectives within the discipline. Interior design in 2023, however, was reserved; explorative, but a lot more modest and subtle compared to previous years. Following years of constant changes, it seems as though people felt the need to pause, slow down, and embrace simplicity, while expressing their individuality through acupuncture interventions.

Climate change and its repercussions remained a centralized theme as global temperatures reached unprecedented records in almost every country. Global geopolitical events and what was often described as a “slow global recession” have put the world at standstill on multiple occasions. In terms of technology, although AI took the world by storm towards the end of 2022 with the introduction of ChatGPT, it was 2023 that was considered AI’s “Breakout Year”. The architecture and design industry explored generative AI’s tools to provide answers to what the future of the built environment looks like. In fashion, which often shares trends with furniture and interior decor, a lot of Y2K pieces were brought back but with contemporary silhouettes, along with personalized accessories, metallics, blacks, browns, and reds. Both the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia and the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial, two of the most anticipated architectural events this year, shifted people’s focus towards the global south, looking at history, tradition, Earth and its resources, decolonization, local narratives, and thriving amidst scarcity.

Inevitably, these global events influenced the way architects designed their interior spaces. Compared to 2022 and 2021, people did not spend as much time at home. However, spaces were still as individualistic and as personally-curated as they were during the pandemic but in a more subtle way. As previously mentioned, this year was a lot calmer and slower from a design-impact sense; we didn’t see any avant-gardist movement that took the design world by storm, nor did we see over-the-top designs. Maximalism did make a slight appearance last year, but there was an obvious re-evaluation of wealth and extravagance this year. Structure, whether it be in its literal or symbolic sense, reclaimed the spotlight from curved outlines. Earth was the main inspiration behind color palettes, looking at landscapes, flora, fauna, and everything in between. One color though was coincidentally? very common amongst projects submitted by the ArchDaily community: pastel mint green. In terms of spatial configuration, open spaces continued to be redefined, prioritizing privacy and modularity. We also noticed a rise in popularity of the “offset plan” among commercial spaces, where the floor layout, circulation, and displays are organized around one feature element within the space. Continuing the idea of having feature elements, architects and designers experimented with vibrant geometric tiles this year, using them to create accent walls and fit-outs. As for the customary nostalgic themes, the blast was from a recent past, looking at inspiration from Mid-century Modern onwards, and reimagining them to fit contemporary contexts.

Based on over 1000 projects built this year and added to our database, here are 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2023.

Earth-Inspired Color Palettes

Neo-Brutalism

Metallic Surfaces

Grid Framework

Accent Geometric Tiles

Color of the Year: Pastel Mint Green

Wood Everywhere

Offset Plan with a Central Element

The Revival of Midcentury Modern

Honorable Mention: Skylights and Playful Shadows

