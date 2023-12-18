Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  3. 10 Interior Design Trends of 2023

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023

As we head towards the end of 2023, an eventful year that could be defined as the year of "shifts", we take a look at how global events and trends impacted the design of interior spaces. Looking back, people questioned everything, and the architectural practice was no exception. A new voice was given to nations often forgotten as architects searched for alternative ways of designing and building. We questioned colonialism, consumer culture, waste, tradition, and authenticity, bringing about new perspectives within the discipline. Interior design in 2023, however, was reserved; explorative, but a lot more modest and subtle compared to previous years. Following years of constant changes, it seems as though people felt the need to pause, slow down, and embrace simplicity, while expressing their individuality through acupuncture interventions.

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 2 of 5010 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 3 of 5010 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 4 of 5010 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 5 of 5010 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - More Images+ 45

Climate change and its repercussions remained a centralized theme as global temperatures reached unprecedented records in almost every country. Global geopolitical events and what was often described as a “slow global recession” have put the world at standstill on multiple occasions. In terms of technology, although AI took the world by storm towards the end of 2022 with the introduction of ChatGPT, it was 2023 that was considered AI’s “Breakout Year”. The architecture and design industry explored generative AI’s tools to provide answers to what the future of the built environment looks like. In fashion, which often shares trends with furniture and interior decor, a lot of Y2K pieces were brought back but with contemporary silhouettes, along with personalized accessories, metallics, blacks, browns, and reds. Both the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia and the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial, two of the most anticipated architectural events this year, shifted people’s focus towards the global south, looking at history, tradition, Earth and its resources, decolonization, local narratives, and thriving amidst scarcity.

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 48 of 50
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Inevitably, these global events influenced the way architects designed their interior spaces. Compared to 2022 and 2021, people did not spend as much time at home. However, spaces were still as individualistic and as personally-curated as they were during the pandemic but in a more subtle way. As previously mentioned, this year was a lot calmer and slower from a design-impact sense; we didn’t see any avant-gardist movement that took the design world by storm, nor did we see over-the-top designs. Maximalism did make a slight appearance last year, but there was an obvious re-evaluation of wealth and extravagance this year. Structure, whether it be in its literal or symbolic sense, reclaimed the spotlight from curved outlines. Earth was the main inspiration behind color palettes, looking at landscapes, flora, fauna, and everything in between. One color though was coincidentally? very common amongst projects submitted by the ArchDaily community: pastel mint green. In terms of spatial configuration, open spaces continued to be redefined, prioritizing privacy and modularity. We also noticed a rise in popularity of the “offset plan” among commercial spaces, where the floor layout, circulation, and displays are organized around one feature element within the space. Continuing the idea of having feature elements, architects and designers experimented with vibrant geometric tiles this year, using them to create accent walls and fit-outs. As for the customary nostalgic themes, the blast was from a recent past, looking at inspiration from Mid-century Modern onwards, and reimagining them to fit contemporary contexts.

Based on over 1000 projects built this year and added to our database, here are 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2023.

Earth-Inspired Color Palettes

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 21 of 50
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE. Image © Oculis Project
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 3 of 50
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting. Image © Alejandro Gómez Vives
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 4 of 50
Mezcalería Maguey / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Dane Alonso
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 22 of 50
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon. Image © Do Sy

Neo-Brutalism 

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 20 of 50
Off The Grid Apartment / DOT. Image © Ishita Sitwala
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 17 of 50
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur. Image © Brigida González
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 19 of 50
Inspire Hub Hybrid Office / DQV Architects. Image © Valor Studio
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 18 of 50
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti. Image © Aleš Jungmann

Metallic Surfaces

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 16 of 50
diagonal Store / oftn studio. Image © Choi Young Joon
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 14 of 50
Domaine UMA Winery / Agence Clausel-Borel Architecte. Image © Nicolas Borel
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 15 of 50
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects. Image © Matej Hakár
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 13 of 50
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio. Image Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

Grid Framework

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 6 of 50
ICÔNE Collaborative Office Complex / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 5 of 50
The Reversible Shop / Francesca Perani Enterprise + Bloomscape Architecture. Image © Francesca Perani
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 8 of 50
Dabang Café / one-aftr. Image © Jang Mi
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 7 of 50
Tanizaki’s Shadows Apartment / Chris Briffa Architects. Image © Hanna Briffa

Accent Geometric Tiles

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 2 of 50
Cafe good & goody / design by 83. Image © Dong-gyu Kim
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 11 of 50
Sangdeh Villa / AsNow Design & Construct. Image © Nimkat Studio
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 12 of 50
© Felco
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 9 of 50
Godshot Coffee Odesa / Petrossjan Architecture Studio. Image © Petrossjan Architecture Studio

Color of the Year: Pastel Mint Green

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 27 of 50
La Cuadra Extension / Un Estudio Propio. Image © Alex Lafuente
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 24 of 50
Sandbox Films / Civilian Projects. Image © Chris Mottalini
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 25 of 50
Tertulia Bar and Restaurant / Otherworlds. Image © Suryan // Dang
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 26 of 50
Villette Apartment / miogui. Image © Philippe Billard

Wood Everywhere  

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 30 of 50
Light Box House / NatureHumaine. Image © Ronan Mézière
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 31 of 50
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa. Image © In and Out
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 28 of 50
ORIGINAL CONCEPT Studio Office / Shire Space Research. Image © Here Space Photography
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 29 of 50
Solar Trees Marketplace / Koichi Takada Architects. Image © Eiichi Kano

Offset Plan with a Central Element 

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 34 of 50
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr. Image © Jang Mi
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 35 of 50
coldframe Café / Sherpa. Image © In and Out
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 32 of 50
Winenara Seongsu Store / Studio Prepro. Image © Donggyu Kim
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 33 of 50
Readellion Bookstore / prototype. Image © Yevhenii Avramenko

Redefined Open Spaces: Modularity and Levels

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 39 of 50
East West House / Bloot Architecture. Image © Jeroen Musch
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 37 of 50
Ground Work Space / INTG.. Image © Yongjoon Choi
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 36 of 50
CFE Office / locallll. Image © VuenVille + BCDF Studio
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 38 of 50
Medifer Office / Impepinable Studio. Image © David Frutos

The Revival of Midcentury Modern 

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 41 of 50
Juno Restaurant / Rawan Muqaddas + Selma Akkari. Image © Oculis Project
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 42 of 50
Toto Ipanema / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © João Duayer
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 43 of 50
Fugazzi Basement Bar / studio gram. Image © Timothy Kaye
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 40 of 50
Casa Patios / Ricardo Yslas Gámez Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Honorable Mention: Skylights and Playful Shadows

10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 46 of 50
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio. Image © Minq Bui
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 47 of 50
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio. Image © Minq Bui
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 44 of 50
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum. Image © Firas Al Raisi
10 Interior Design Trends of 2023 - Image 45 of 50
Gómez House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos. Image © César Belio

Find more projects that highlight the 2023 interior design trends in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review
“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”
Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Dima Stouhi
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "10 Interior Design Trends of 2023" 18 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011126/10-interior-design-trends-of-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

