RMG Apartment / André Becker

Apartment Interiors • Brazil Architects: André Becker

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 110 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Estúdio Bola , Fabio flaks , Fernando Jaeger , Lumini , Mood , Ovo , Progetto , REKA , Sardep , Uma , kian

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this apartment had already lived in it for many years and called us to think for a general refreshing, at first thinking only of some new furniture.

When analyzing the apartment, we saw that the dining room was very dark, in the center of the apartment, with little natural light. And, when researching the infrastructure, we saw that a rather wide pillar between the living and dining area prevented more generous lighting from being easily achieved. We decided to peel and expose this pillar, and open up the wall there as much as possible.

A small civil intervention changed the whole environment: the light gap between the pillar and the wall of the suite was only 90 cm wide, but we changed the bathroom on the opposite side of the corridor, creating a curved wall in front of this new opening, which allows natural light in the middle of the apartment now.

We found it interesting to treat this new curved element in the apartment in an autonomous way, covering it with a hydraulic tile panel designed by Fabio Flaks.

In addition to this architectural detail itself, the client already had very interesting books, engravings, and pictures, which facilitated the development of the spirit of the furniture and the new environment in general.