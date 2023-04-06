Submit a Project Advertise
World
RMG Apartment / André Becker

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Brazil
  Architects: André Becker
  Area: 110
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Maira Acayaba
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Estúdio Bola, Fabio flaks, Fernando Jaeger, Lumini, Mood, Ovo, Progetto, REKA, Sardep, Uma, kian
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this apartment had already lived in it for many years and called us to think for a general refreshing, at first thinking only of some new furniture.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

When analyzing the apartment, we saw that the dining room was very dark, in the center of the apartment, with little natural light. And, when researching the infrastructure, we saw that a rather wide pillar between the living and dining area prevented more generous lighting from being easily achieved. We decided to peel and expose this pillar, and open up the wall there as much as possible.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Layout
Layout
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

A small civil intervention changed the whole environment: the light gap between the pillar and the wall of the suite was only 90 cm wide, but we changed the bathroom on the opposite side of the corridor, creating a curved wall in front of this new opening, which allows natural light in the middle of the apartment now.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

We found it interesting to treat this new curved element in the apartment in an autonomous way, covering it with a hydraulic tile panel designed by Fabio Flaks.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

In addition to this architectural detail itself, the client already had very interesting books, engravings, and pictures, which facilitated the development of the spirit of the furniture and the new environment in general.

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

