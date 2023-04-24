Submit a Project Advertise
  5. CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub, SinkCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - ChairCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeCoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm, Vietnam
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

Text description provided by the architects. CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern is an architectural renovation project, with the current status of a low-budget garden cafe. The main problem here that needs attention, is to put a new design into the old architectural appearance, for the two to harmonize with each other, as well as minimize the cost of renovation in the hot time of the Covid pandemic.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Chair
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

The project is in the new urban area of Phan Rang City, right at the corner of the main road, and receives almost direct sunlight from the West. Therefore, to ensure the elements both, get light as well as get a direct view of the outside, but still must prevent the heat from the sun, PT Arch Studio decided to design a space that is both solid and hollow. This concept, as well as must be modern, and youthful in harmony with all ages, and suitable for the location is a busy entertainment area of Phan Rang City that it currently has.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub, Sink
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Image 15 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor

The glass windows on the ground floor are arranged appropriately, running along the position of prime views to watch outside activities and block the sun by a solid wall with a ratio compatible with the overall of the building. Next, the façade on the first floor will be covered with a translucent layer, made up of glass bricks running around the block. This layer acts as a lantern, filled with light during the day and shines at night. Phan Rang is a small city full of sunshine and wind, so the interior space must always be as airy and cool as possible, and this will be the main design criterion running throughout the project.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Image 16 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Table
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team
CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Image 20 of 21
Axonometric View

Stepping inside the building, users will feel close and comfortable with the high and wide atrium space. Making the connection between the ground floor and the first floor more harmonious, the user's interaction with the space will be easier to feel than ever. The counter area and stairs will be located right on the main axis moving from the outside to the inside, to help customers easily shape their function and direction of movement.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

The stair still takes advantage of the status quo to minimize costs, which is also an interesting factor for PT Arch Studio to solve the design problem. Since the stair will split into 2 intersections in 2 different directions, the access area will be divided into 2 separate spaces, one towards the upstairs coffee area and the other towards the children's play area.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

Materials applied to CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee - White Lantern will be minimized as much as possible, white color will run throughout the building. Important details will be emphasized with dark gray metal or concrete patches, to increase the strong contrast. Cool colors will be used the most, to soften the heat in Phan Rang City, besides, the warm colors of wood will be lightly embellished to bring back the warmth for winter days.

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
Courtesy of Nguyen Van Phuoc Thinh & CoCo Cha Team

Project location

Address:Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm, Ninh Thuận, Vietnam

Cite: "CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern / PT Arch Studio" 24 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999908/coco-cha-taiwan-tea-and-coffee-white-lantern-pt-arch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

