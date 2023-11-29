Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Readellion Bookstore / prototype

Readellion Bookstore / prototype

© Yevhenii Avramenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Retail Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: prototype
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Exterior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. The Readellion bookstore offers a selection of design-oriented books and magazines.

Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The 44 sq.m space is designed to be easily reorganized based on the constantly changing and expanding content. In the middle of the space, there's a custom-designed suspended island that can be raised by a pulley to create room for presentations or book club meetings.

During working hours, it serves as a display for new releases. The side walls feature an adjustable system of pillars with custom-designed shelves for books and merchandise.

The storage stand, following the same structural system, is finished with cellular polycarbonate to gently separate the main area from the back office.

Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The exhibition surfaces are made of galvanized steel as well as painted "readellion blue" panels to emphasize the displayed content.

Readellion Bookstore / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

About this office
prototype
Office

Cite: "Readellion Bookstore / prototype" 29 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010300/readellion-bookstore-prototype> ISSN 0719-8884

