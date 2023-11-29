Readellion Bookstore / prototype

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The Readellion bookstore offers a selection of design-oriented books and magazines.

The 44 sq.m space is designed to be easily reorganized based on the constantly changing and expanding content. In the middle of the space, there's a custom-designed suspended island that can be raised by a pulley to create room for presentations or book club meetings.

During working hours, it serves as a display for new releases. The side walls feature an adjustable system of pillars with custom-designed shelves for books and merchandise.

The storage stand, following the same structural system, is finished with cellular polycarbonate to gently separate the main area from the back office.

The exhibition surfaces are made of galvanized steel as well as painted "readellion blue" panels to emphasize the displayed content.