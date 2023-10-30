Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting

Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting

Save
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting

Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BalconyOasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior PhotographyOasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamOasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BeamOasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
  • Architects: Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting, MARBÄ Artquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Gómez Vives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceràmiques Ferrés, Creative cables, Elica, Future Euro Trade, Grau i Grau , Grifería Rovira, Ikea, Linea Light Group, Lluria, Persianas a medida .com, Wever & Ducré Lightning
  • Lead Architects: Júlia Marbà Prats
  • Lighting Design: Maria Alonso Sala
  • Assistant: David León Iñigo
  • Carpentry: David Gómez Moral
  • Roofing: Solu Solar DSR
  • City: L'Hospitalet de Llobregat
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 13 of 23
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. Oasis is the name of an architectural project, but it comes from a research process to create a green and sustainable space with the highest quality of life in one of the densest cities in Spain and Europe. This project is located on the ground floor of a residential block. In the beginning, it was a parish, later a printing press, and finally a bazaar. The first time I visited it, the distribution and products from the bazaar were still there. The challenge was immense.

Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 14 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The objective of the project was to transform this ground floor into a mixed space where they could live and work in an office. Another plus was obtaining a high energy efficiency building by thinking about passive strategies, local materials, and a bioclimatic design (always in accordance with the site and the climate of the place). The main challenge was finding the flexibility to make a house covering the needs of a young couple while considering the possibilities of adaptation through time. 

Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 18 of 23
Section - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The result is a green lung as a central part of the house which works as a thermoregulator. The idea of a porch, patio, garden, and living room merge into a single space covered by a retractable glass roof to ventilate. Following the Mediterranean models of the Roman domus or the Arabian patios, the other rooms are articulated around it, nourished by the quality of air, light, and temperature provided by this large garden.

Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 21 of 23
Section - Transversal

The lighting project has been one of the fundamental pillars of this project. Unlike other works, lighting design was planned while the architectural project was being developed. The two creative processes merged so hard that we didn't know if we had first defined the space or if the light had defined the use of it. Each corner is treated with a unique affection and this is evident in the atmosphere that the space exhales and the calm that produces for those who live here. 

Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 22 of 23
Elevations

The final appearance is a very warm and Mediterranean house, made with glazed ceramics, clay, wood, and concrete but with an industrial - or sincere - touch since it reveals all the installations and defects of the original walls and ceilings. Some architectural traces speak for themselves and allow us to understand the evolution.

Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Image 23 of 23
Details
Save this picture!
Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MARBÄ Artquitectura
Office
Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Oasi House / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting" [Casa Oasi / MARBÄ Artquitectura + Diseño iluminación Cálida Lighting] 30 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008928/oasi-house-marba-artquitectura-plus-diseno-iluminacion-calida-lighting> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags