World
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenBakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopBakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, ChairBakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, BeamBakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurants & Bars, Detail
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Sadovsky & Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Lead Architects: Ing.arch. Oliver Sadovsky, Ing.arch. Viliam Zajicek, Ing.arch. Martin Cervienka Ing.arch. Elena Soltesova
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The second branch of bakery "Chlieb náš" is located on the Matej Korvín square in Bratislava. It follows the footsteps of its original predecessor situated in an old townhouse in the historic centre of Trnava. As the name suggests, "Chlieb náš" meaning "our daily bread", the main goal of the bakery is to produce bread as a product of everyday use in a traditional form using sourdough. It merges the traditional craftsmanship with new innovative technologies from the industry.

Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Matej Hakár
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Matej Hakár
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

This combination of tradition and innovation is reflected in the materials used, such as stainless stell and wood. The design concept is based on the original bakery typology, where the production and sales happen in one place, while the sales section also offers an opportunity to stop and taste the products with a cup of coffee.

Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Image 18 of 18
Axonometry

The main emphasis is placed on the presentation of the production. Therefore, all the interior spaces have open street facades and thus allow a peek into the entire process. The interconnectedness of the individual parts of the bakery is enhanced by a stainless steel wall, which flows seamlessly from one part to another. The top surfaces used for manual processes as well as the sales counter are wooden. The design and form of this counter is directly linked to the one in Trnava branch and refers to the craftsmanship nature of making bread. 

Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Matej Hakár
Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Matej Hakár

The concept  works further with the materiality of the shop area, by admitting its modern character in a form of exposed reinforced concrete walls, which are enhanced by side wall lighting. Light reflections in stainless steel surfaces multiply the relatively small space and the position of the linear lights indicate the main moments of the birth and distribution of bread. 

Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Matej Hakár

Project location

Address:Mateja Bela, 811 06 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia

Cite: "Bakery “Chlieb Náš” / Sadovsky & Architects" 25 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007271/bakery-chlieb-nas-sadovsky-and-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags