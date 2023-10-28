Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Gastro Circuit / one-aftr

Gastro Circuit / one-aftr

Save
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr

Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, BrickGastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Kitchen, HandrailGastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior PhotographyGastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior PhotographyGastro Circuit / one-aftr - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography
© ​Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. Gastro Circuit is a crafted private kitchen studio designed to cater to groups of up to 12 guests, featuring a dynamic lineup of rotating chefs. Upon entering, patrons are greeted by a dimly lit corridor adorned with custom-made square wooden tiles. Midway through the corridor, waist-level long and short windows offer a glimpse into the space that awaits.

Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Brick
© ​Jang Mi
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Image 17 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography
© ​Jang Mi

As guests progress along this corridor, they are welcomed into a well-lit waiting area, bathed in the gentle radiance emanating from an integrated polycarbonate structure. This architectural element serves a dual purpose, delineating the transition between the corridor and the dining room while providing a central focal point within this environment. 

Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography
© ​Jang Mi
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Image 20 of 24
Long Elevation - Lobby to Kitchen
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Brick
© ​Jang Mi

A soft curtain beckons, slightly hinting at the dining room behind. Positioned at the very heart of the circuit, this space artfully combines materials reflective of each section—the corridor, the welcoming area, the dining room, and the kitchen. Here, industrial elements such as polycarbonate and stainless steel are integrated with earthy materials like wood and gravel, resulting in a unique ambiance that melds both rustic and urban aesthetics. The room's walls gently slant inward, directing focus to the centerpiece dining table. As diners take their seats, the once-distant long window from their initial entry now rests at eye level, subtly tracing the path that brought them to this dining destination.

Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography
© ​Jang Mi
Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© ​Jang Mi

At the farthest reach of the room, the kitchen stands apart with its distinctive reflective stainless steel walls, distinguishing it from the adjacent dining area. As the meal concludes, patrons make their exit through the kitchen, re-entering the corridor at its opposite end, thus completing the circuit.

Save this picture!
Gastro Circuit / one-aftr - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© ​Jang Mi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
one-aftr
Office

Materials

WoodSteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Gastro Circuit / one-aftr" 28 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008622/gastro-circuit-one-aftr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags