World
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  Architects: BONE
  Area: 280
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Oculis Project
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Gervasoni, Internoitaliono, Matteo Brioni, TAJIMI CUSTOM TILES
  Lead Architects: Achraf Mzily, Natalie Mahakian
  Architectural Lighting: Fabraca Studios
More Specs
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Column
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. Terra's new home at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, seamlessly translates the brand’s distinct architecture while embracing the standards of the local residents and community.

Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Chair
© Oculis Project

The intention was to establish a strong connection between the kitchen and the guests, challenging the conventional restaurant layout.  The triangular layout of the site presented unique challenges, prompting multiple iterations of the space design before settling on a solution that runs parallel to one of the three sides. This layout allowed for a staggering arrangement of sculptural volumes and open bays in between that harmoniously blend the dining space with the kitchen.

Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Oculis Project
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Drawing
Drawing
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Oculis Project

Lush greenery is scattered throughout, providing a place of refuge away from the surrounding shops and streets. A rich burgundy palette, incorporating materials like scratched glazed tiles, patina metal panels, and date seed panels - defines Terra’s identity and character. To complement the bold color, translucent raw fiberglass panels clad the existing columns. Fiberglass was also used as the material for the custom chandelier that hangs from one of the corners of the space. 

Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography
© Oculis Project
Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography
© Oculis Project

The lighting strategy by Fabraca Studios responds to the architectural forms and animates a dramatic night experience. Bespoke light fixtures feature a consistent design element repeated throughout the space, showcasing different mounting details. This cohesive lighting design enhances the overall atmosphere and accentuates the architectural features present in the space. 

Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Oculis Project

Materials

Steel, Brick

