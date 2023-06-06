Terra Restaurant Al Qana / BONE

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Terra's new home at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, seamlessly translates the brand’s distinct architecture while embracing the standards of the local residents and community.

The intention was to establish a strong connection between the kitchen and the guests, challenging the conventional restaurant layout. The triangular layout of the site presented unique challenges, prompting multiple iterations of the space design before settling on a solution that runs parallel to one of the three sides. This layout allowed for a staggering arrangement of sculptural volumes and open bays in between that harmoniously blend the dining space with the kitchen.

Lush greenery is scattered throughout, providing a place of refuge away from the surrounding shops and streets. A rich burgundy palette, incorporating materials like scratched glazed tiles, patina metal panels, and date seed panels - defines Terra’s identity and character. To complement the bold color, translucent raw fiberglass panels clad the existing columns. Fiberglass was also used as the material for the custom chandelier that hangs from one of the corners of the space.

The lighting strategy by Fabraca Studios responds to the architectural forms and animates a dramatic night experience. Bespoke light fixtures feature a consistent design element repeated throughout the space, showcasing different mounting details. This cohesive lighting design enhances the overall atmosphere and accentuates the architectural features present in the space.