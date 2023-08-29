Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, ChairBakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, BeamBakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, ChairBakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Table, ChairBakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Grocery Store
Vietnam
  • Architects: The Lab Saigon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1057
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Do Sy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Chie, District Eight, HAY, The Lab Saigon
  • Contractor: TBD Construction
  • Creative Director: Tuan Le
  • Spatial Designers: Gia Tu Tran, Tram Dang, Tomas Tran, Jean Huynh
  • Drafting: Hiep Tran
  • Graphic Design: Nghi Tran, Jun Kohmura, Trang Dinh, Xuan Phan
  • Illustrations: Huong Ngo, Reo Le
  • Strategic Partnership: Phuong Anh Nguyen, Duy Lam
  • Procurement: Hanh Le, Tam Chau, Hai Nguyen, Hai Uyen Huynh, Huyen Huynh
  • Producer: Kai Le
  • Business Support: Bryan Doan
  • Uniform: Portrait
  • Documentation: Kho qua Studio
  • Country: Vietnam
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Bakes Thao Dien, a captivating architectural project inspired by the local French market and designed to ignite a passion for pastries in a friendly and welcoming environment. Nestled in the bustling neighborhood of Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh, known for its vibrant culinary scene and bustling atmosphere, Bakes Thao Dien aims to cater to the discerning tastes of residents and office-goers alike.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Do Sy
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Do Sy

The three-story building is thoughtfully divided into distinct areas, each serving a different purpose while maintaining a cohesive connection. The ground floor houses the Boulangerie & Patisserie, where patrons can indulge in a delightful shopping experience. Moving up to the first floor, you'll find the Bistro & Bar, reminiscent of a cozy hotel lounge, offering a space for guests to unwind and savor their treats. Finally, the top floor houses a secret "labo" with a disciplined aesthetic, an essential part of the business.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Do Sy

The project involved a renovation of the existing pre-fabricated structure and glass elements. An innovative approach was taken, combining casual materials and employing different techniques to bring about an evolution in design. Stained plywood takes center stage, providing a visually appealing texture that contributes to the creation of a warm and inviting atmosphere. The extensive use of wood surfaces further enhances the friendly ambiance, ensuring a delightful experience for both the delectable pastries and the customers themselves.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Do Sy
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Image 19 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Do Sy

The facade signage, although simple, manages to catch the eye with its vibrant branding colors painted on the bright wall. Additionally, strategically placed flags and canopies not only help to increase the building's visibility but also provide much-needed shade. 

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Do Sy
Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Image 21 of 21
Exploded Axo

A long ground corridor welcomes visitors and an elevated outdoor garden serves no other purpose than to enrich the neighborhood's lifestyle. Offering outdoor seating options, the balcony garden boasts a diverse arrangement of tall trees and vibrant flowers, all facing the mesmerizing sunset over the nearby river.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Chair
© Do Sy

Furthermore, meticulous attention was given to the selection of furniture and plants throughout the establishment. Special emphasis was placed on lounge chairs and outdoor furniture to ensure a comfortable and ergonomic experience for customers as they indulge in the delectable pastries and soak in the inviting ambiance.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Chair, Handrail
© Do Sy

Bakes Thao Dien seamlessly blends the concepts of a vibrant French market with the local surroundings, creating a space that sparks curiosity, passion, and a genuine love for pastries. Step inside, and be transported to a world where delectable treats and captivating architecture intertwine to create a truly memorable experience.

Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Do Sy

Project location

Address:16 Đ. Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

The Lab Saigon
