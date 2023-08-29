Bakes Flagship Store and Bakery / The Lab Saigon

+ 16

Creative Director: Tuan Le

Spatial Designers: Gia Tu Tran, Tram Dang, Tomas Tran, Jean Huynh

Drafting: Hiep Tran

Graphic Design: Nghi Tran, Jun Kohmura, Trang Dinh, Xuan Phan

Illustrations: Huong Ngo, Reo Le

Strategic Partnership: Phuong Anh Nguyen, Duy Lam

Procurement: Hanh Le, Tam Chau, Hai Nguyen, Hai Uyen Huynh, Huyen Huynh

Producer: Kai Le

Business Support: Bryan Doan

Uniform: Portrait

Documentation: Kho qua Studio

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Bakes Thao Dien, a captivating architectural project inspired by the local French market and designed to ignite a passion for pastries in a friendly and welcoming environment. Nestled in the bustling neighborhood of Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh, known for its vibrant culinary scene and bustling atmosphere, Bakes Thao Dien aims to cater to the discerning tastes of residents and office-goers alike.

The three-story building is thoughtfully divided into distinct areas, each serving a different purpose while maintaining a cohesive connection. The ground floor houses the Boulangerie & Patisserie, where patrons can indulge in a delightful shopping experience. Moving up to the first floor, you'll find the Bistro & Bar, reminiscent of a cozy hotel lounge, offering a space for guests to unwind and savor their treats. Finally, the top floor houses a secret "labo" with a disciplined aesthetic, an essential part of the business.

The project involved a renovation of the existing pre-fabricated structure and glass elements. An innovative approach was taken, combining casual materials and employing different techniques to bring about an evolution in design. Stained plywood takes center stage, providing a visually appealing texture that contributes to the creation of a warm and inviting atmosphere. The extensive use of wood surfaces further enhances the friendly ambiance, ensuring a delightful experience for both the delectable pastries and the customers themselves.

The facade signage, although simple, manages to catch the eye with its vibrant branding colors painted on the bright wall. Additionally, strategically placed flags and canopies not only help to increase the building's visibility but also provide much-needed shade.

A long ground corridor welcomes visitors and an elevated outdoor garden serves no other purpose than to enrich the neighborhood's lifestyle. Offering outdoor seating options, the balcony garden boasts a diverse arrangement of tall trees and vibrant flowers, all facing the mesmerizing sunset over the nearby river.

Furthermore, meticulous attention was given to the selection of furniture and plants throughout the establishment. Special emphasis was placed on lounge chairs and outdoor furniture to ensure a comfortable and ergonomic experience for customers as they indulge in the delectable pastries and soak in the inviting ambiance.

Bakes Thao Dien seamlessly blends the concepts of a vibrant French market with the local surroundings, creating a space that sparks curiosity, passion, and a genuine love for pastries. Step inside, and be transported to a world where delectable treats and captivating architecture intertwine to create a truly memorable experience.