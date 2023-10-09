Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The house with dimensions of 4,5 x 23 m was built by us in Can Tho - a large city with the highest population density in the west of Vietnam.

Amidst the strong development of society, developing houses with 100% construction density is obvious to meet the needs of living and working in a big city. Therefore an area of indoor garden seems like a luxury but this house has up to 7 gardens.

"Fitting" is probably the correct phrase to describe this house. Each thing is made a little less, a little smaller, to expand the living space for trees. The day will come when small gardens will grow large and invade living spaces.

Indoor gardens always bring a very special feeling, it is also what connects the entire house, so that every living location is not limited by walls.

Nowadays, everyone does not lack external communication thanks to social networks, they only lack affection and peace for themselves.

This beautiful little place aims at minimalism in terms of personal living needs and increasing closeness to nature, to feel peaceful and rejuvenated, to somewhat relax under the resonance of economic growth and urban development.