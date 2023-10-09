Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Garden
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Door
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cần Thơ, Vietnam
  • Architects: DA VÀNG studio
  Area:  103
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MinQBui
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Chaos Group, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© MinQBui

Text description provided by the architects. The house with dimensions of 4,5 x 23 m was built by us in Can Tho - a large city with the highest population density in the west of Vietnam.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© MinQBui

Amidst the strong development of society, developing houses with 100% construction density is obvious to meet the needs of living and working in a big city. Therefore an area of indoor garden seems like a luxury but this house has up to 7 gardens.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Door
© MinQBui

"Fitting" is probably the correct phrase to describe this house. Each thing is made a little less, a little smaller, to expand the living space for trees. The day will come when small gardens will grow large and invade living spaces.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© MinQBui
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography
© MinQBui
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© MinQBui

Indoor gardens always bring a very special feeling, it is also what connects the entire house, so that every living location is not limited by walls.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Bedroom, Beam
© MinQBui
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 31 of 32
Floor Plan
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows
© MinQBui

Nowadays, everyone does not lack external communication thanks to social networks, they only lack affection and peace for themselves.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© MinQBui
Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table, Door, Chair, Bed
© MinQBui

This beautiful little place aims at minimalism in terms of personal living needs and increasing closeness to nature, to feel peaceful and rejuvenated, to somewhat relax under the resonance of economic growth and urban development.

Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© MinQBui

Project gallery

DA VÀNG studio
Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Vietnam

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Nhà Voi 7 Gardens House / DA VÀNG studio" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

