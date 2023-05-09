Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Cafe good & goody / design by 83

Cafe good & goody / design by 83

Save
Cafe good & goody / design by 83

Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Door, ChairCafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Closet, Brick, FacadeCafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCafe good & goody / design by 83 - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Gimhae-si, South Korea
  • Architects: design by 83
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dong-gyu Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Café good & goody, a renewal project, is located in Gimhae, Republic of Korea. With the slogan of ‘Only good things for your ordinary life.’, it was planned with the hope that it would be a comfortable and cozy space that you would want to visit every day. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

The exterior was finished in a dark wine color, a striking color, to overcome the handicap of being located in a place a little far from downtown and major roads. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dong-gyu Kim

When entering through the main entrance on the first floor following the dark wine-colored exterior, the overall mint-colored base catches the eye with a counter that seems to be comfortably wrapped around it and a round sharing table not far from the entrance. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim
Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

By reflecting the client's opinion that due to the characteristics of a brunch cafe, a spacious kitchen area is needed unlike a general café, it was placed functionally along with the counter, and the terracotta brick tile finish was intended to emphasize the volume of the mass where a sense of unity can be felt. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick
© Dong-gyu Kim

In addition, the production pendant located at the top of the share table and the handrail design of the stairs going up to the second floor were designed in a harmonious form with the curve of the huge mass. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim
Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Image 20 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Door, Table
© Dong-gyu Kim

The space on the 2nd floor is laid out comfortably so that anyone can enjoy coffee comfortably and comfortably, and the floor is made of terracotta brick tiles of the same wine color as the 1st floor and finished with a mint color paint, so the overall design is harmonious. 

Save this picture!
Cafe good & goody / design by 83 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Door, Chair
© Dong-gyu Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:21 Geumgwan-daero 1134beon-gil, Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
design by 83
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Cafe good & goody / design by 83" 09 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000601/cafe-good-and-goody-design-by-83> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags