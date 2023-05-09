Cafe good & goody / design by 83

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Café good & goody, a renewal project, is located in Gimhae, Republic of Korea. With the slogan of ‘Only good things for your ordinary life.’, it was planned with the hope that it would be a comfortable and cozy space that you would want to visit every day.

The exterior was finished in a dark wine color, a striking color, to overcome the handicap of being located in a place a little far from downtown and major roads.

When entering through the main entrance on the first floor following the dark wine-colored exterior, the overall mint-colored base catches the eye with a counter that seems to be comfortably wrapped around it and a round sharing table not far from the entrance.

By reflecting the client's opinion that due to the characteristics of a brunch cafe, a spacious kitchen area is needed unlike a general café, it was placed functionally along with the counter, and the terracotta brick tile finish was intended to emphasize the volume of the mass where a sense of unity can be felt.

In addition, the production pendant located at the top of the share table and the handrail design of the stairs going up to the second floor were designed in a harmonious form with the curve of the huge mass.

The space on the 2nd floor is laid out comfortably so that anyone can enjoy coffee comfortably and comfortably, and the floor is made of terracotta brick tiles of the same wine color as the 1st floor and finished with a mint color paint, so the overall design is harmonious.