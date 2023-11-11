Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur

+ 8

Program / Use / Building Function: Office Space, Display for Classic Car Collection

City: Nürtingen

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The main goal of our client was to design a unique office building that not only provides a workspace but also serves as a display for a Classic Car Collection. The challenge was to find a way to combine the office space and the unique cars. Our solution involved creating different levels for the interior, connected by curved ramps.

This design allowed us to merge the open office with a parking garage seamlessly. Our guiding principle was to create a distinctive, sculptural building with a memorable, three-dimensional structure. The new building stands out as an eye-catching architectural piece in its transition to the surrounding landscape.

Large glassfronts bring nature and daylight inside the building. Internally, the building offers a unique blend of spacious, open areas and cozy, intimate spaces.

The dynamic layout of the interconnected spaces matches the flowing exterior design of the building. In contrast to the vibrant classic cars on display, the light gray concrete surfaces establish a distinct ambiance characterized by the proximity of the automobiles. These spaces are designed to inspire people to work, communicate, relax, and reflect.