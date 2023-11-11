Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnWorking Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography, ColumnWorking Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior PhotographyWorking Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Exterior PhotographyWorking Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices
Nürtingen, Germany
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Office Space, Display for Classic Car Collection
  • City: Nürtingen
  • Country: Germany
© Brigida González
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The main goal of our client was to design a unique office building that not only provides a workspace but also serves as a display for a Classic Car Collection. The challenge was to find a way to combine the office space and the unique cars. Our solution involved creating different levels for the interior, connected by curved ramps.

© Brigida González
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography
© Brigida González

This design allowed us to merge the open office with a parking garage seamlessly. Our guiding principle was to create a distinctive, sculptural building with a memorable, three-dimensional structure. The new building stands out as an eye-catching architectural piece in its transition to the surrounding landscape.

Plan - Ground floor
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Image 10 of 13
Plan - Ground floor
Section
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Image 13 of 13
Section

Large glassfronts bring nature and daylight inside the building. Internally, the building offers a unique blend of spacious, open areas and cozy, intimate spaces.

© Brigida González
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Interior Photography, Column
© Brigida González

The dynamic layout of the interconnected spaces matches the flowing exterior design of the building. In contrast to the vibrant classic cars on display, the light gray concrete surfaces establish a distinct ambiance characterized by the proximity of the automobiles. These spaces are designed to inspire people to work, communicate, relax, and reflect.

© Brigida González
Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

About this office
larob. studio für architektur
Office

Cite: "Working Among Classics – New office Space / larob. studio für architektur" 11 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

