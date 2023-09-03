Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti

Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti

Save
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti

Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, KitchenExhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, KitchenExhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsExhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamExhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit, Historic Preservation, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Olomouc, Czech Republic
  • Architects: Jan Bárta, Marek Fischer, Jan Šépka
  • Investor: Olomouc Museum of Art, Metropolitan Chapter at St Wenceslas
  • Supplier: Cemento Design, Art Consultancy
  • City: Olomouc
  • Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Aleš Jungmann

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the exhibition hall in the attic of the chapter deanery follows up on the modifications from 1998‒2006 when the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum was created. When thinking through it, we asked ourselves the question of the degree of intervention in the existing attic. We did not find it appropriate to insulate the wooden structures, and for that reason, we rejected the standard thermal insulation of the attic space.

Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Image 24 of 29
Conceptual Axonometry - Exhibition Volume

Our concept respects the preserved construction, which we leave in its original state, including the roofing. We will place a new concrete object with overhead lighting into the space, which has enough vertical walls for display. The object adopts the geometry of the sloping attic while maintaining its distance from all historical structures. It is something like a Matryoshka (Russian tea doll) when a smaller house is put into a larger one.

Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Aleš Jungmann
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Aleš Jungmann
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Image 27 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Windows
© Aleš Jungmann

We have designed the inserted structure as if it were placed in an outdoor setting. The only thing we did not have to deal with was waterproofing, as this issue is covered by the existing roof. All perimeter structures of the new structure meet the thermal and technical parameters. At the same time, it was possible to integrate all the technologies into them, like heating, air conditioning, cooling, or lighting. The attic space itself did without any new technologies or insulation. The new structure corresponds to our time and the old retains its patina and atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography
© Aleš Jungmann
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography
© Aleš Jungmann
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Image 28 of 29
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography
© Aleš Jungmann

In the attic, we will find a permanent exhibition mapping the history of St Wenceslas Hill from prehistoric times to the present day. For the exhibition, we designed metal pedestals for exhibits and stands for virtual walks on the hill. From the exhibition hall, thanks to the glass opening, you can see the upper part of the vault, which is an interesting document of the very diverse development of the chapter deanery. It is also possible to look through additional glazing into the remaining part of the attic, which is left in its current state and where some exhibits can also be on display. The space with the permanent exhibition is connected by an educational room with facilities and storage.

Save this picture!
Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Aleš Jungmann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Václavské nám. 811/4, 779 00 Olomouc, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Šépka architekti
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignHistoric PreservationCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignHistoric PreservationCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsCzech Republic
Cite: "Exhibition Hall in the Attic of the Olomouc Archdiocesan Museum / Šépka architekti" 03 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006309/exhibition-hall-in-the-attic-of-the-olomouc-archdiocesan-museum-sepka-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags