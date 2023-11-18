Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, KitchenWinenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWinenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWinenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, KitchenWinenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio Prepro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  211
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Lead Architects: Boram Seo, Dowoo Lee
  • Design Team: Subin Kang, Donghui Park
  • City: Seongdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the appreciation of wine has gained popularity, extending its appeal beyond dedicated enthusiasts to a wider audience. Winenara Seongsu aspires to transform into a wine culture hub, welcoming anyone with a passion for or interest in wine, irrespective of age. This evolution aligns with the shifting trends and dynamics of our time.

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Donggyu Kim
Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Donggyu Kim

While selecting wine from a well-organized bottle shop with distinct categories is a pleasurable experience, there is also a joy to be found in the serendipitous discovery of new wines prompted by captivating label designs or engaging discussions with wine connoisseurs. Winenara Seongsu envisions itself as more than a mere convenience store, instead aiming to serve as a gathering place where people come together to converse, sharing their tastes, insights, and camaraderie.

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Donggyu Kim
Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Image 13 of 13
Plan

At the heart of the establishment stands a circular bar, serving as the central focal point. This bar is meticulously designed to facilitate group interactions and wine enjoyment, with a bold aesthetic featuring a textured black concrete finish.  Additionally, a glass-doored wine refrigerator guides visitors' flow and encourages them to explore different perspectives by ascending and descending a short staircase. This expansive space fosters a spirit of curiosity and exploration.

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Donggyu Kim
Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Donggyu Kim

On the opposite side, a dedicated tasting zone offers an array of wines available by the glass. Above this area, 57 locker-style wine cellars are offered, providing personal storage services for our valued customers. Further into the interior lies an extensive wine cellar, where premium wines can be discovered in various formats. The warm and inviting ambiance, crafted from wood, fabric, and concrete and enhanced by the natural greenery that flows in through the windows, contributes to the unique allure of Winenara Seongsu. Various programs, including wine and whiskey sales, tastings, personal storage services, and wine events, come to life in this distinctive environment.

Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro - Interior Photography
© Donggyu Kim

Project location

Address:Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

