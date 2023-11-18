Winenara Seonsu Store / Studio Prepro

+ 8

Design Team: Subin Kang, Donghui Park

City: Seongdong-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the appreciation of wine has gained popularity, extending its appeal beyond dedicated enthusiasts to a wider audience. Winenara Seongsu aspires to transform into a wine culture hub, welcoming anyone with a passion for or interest in wine, irrespective of age. This evolution aligns with the shifting trends and dynamics of our time.

While selecting wine from a well-organized bottle shop with distinct categories is a pleasurable experience, there is also a joy to be found in the serendipitous discovery of new wines prompted by captivating label designs or engaging discussions with wine connoisseurs. Winenara Seongsu envisions itself as more than a mere convenience store, instead aiming to serve as a gathering place where people come together to converse, sharing their tastes, insights, and camaraderie.

At the heart of the establishment stands a circular bar, serving as the central focal point. This bar is meticulously designed to facilitate group interactions and wine enjoyment, with a bold aesthetic featuring a textured black concrete finish. Additionally, a glass-doored wine refrigerator guides visitors' flow and encourages them to explore different perspectives by ascending and descending a short staircase. This expansive space fosters a spirit of curiosity and exploration.

On the opposite side, a dedicated tasting zone offers an array of wines available by the glass. Above this area, 57 locker-style wine cellars are offered, providing personal storage services for our valued customers. Further into the interior lies an extensive wine cellar, where premium wines can be discovered in various formats. The warm and inviting ambiance, crafted from wood, fabric, and concrete and enhanced by the natural greenery that flows in through the windows, contributes to the unique allure of Winenara Seongsu. Various programs, including wine and whiskey sales, tastings, personal storage services, and wine events, come to life in this distinctive environment.