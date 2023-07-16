Villette Apartment / miogui

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The Villette project is about the adaptation of the space to the life change of its owners, like the arrival of a baby. Rather than moving for a bigger apartment, the clients wanted to question the potential of their existing apartment.

On one hand, a tiny space is found for the baby's room in the living room, with a folding wall to be able to use the space when the baby is awake, or when he needs more space to play. This partition wall is covered with mirrors to disappear and increase the feeling of space.

On the other hand, the kitchen is opened to the living room, for a more modern way of living, all together. A technical stripe uses the slanted shape of the wall to create a lot of storage that can be shown or hidden by a curtain. The color, in the kitchen or in the bedroom, defines the spaces and expresses the different elements of the project, whether structural, functional, or purely ornamental.