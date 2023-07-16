Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsVillette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairVillette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, WindowsVillette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkVillette Apartment / miogui - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
Villette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Philippe Billard

Text description provided by the architects. The Villette project is about the adaptation of the space to the life change of its owners, like the arrival of a baby. Rather than moving for a bigger apartment, the clients wanted to question the potential of their existing apartment.

Villette Apartment / miogui - Image 25 of 30
Axonometry 1

On one hand, a tiny space is found for the baby's room in the living room, with a folding wall to be able to use the space when the baby is awake, or when he needs more space to play. This partition wall is covered with mirrors to disappear and increase the feeling of space.

Villette Apartment / miogui - Image 26 of 30
Axonometry 2

On the other hand, the kitchen is opened to the living room, for a more modern way of living, all together. A technical stripe uses the slanted shape of the wall to create a lot of storage that can be shown or hidden by a curtain. The color, in the kitchen or in the bedroom, defines the spaces and expresses the different elements of the project, whether structural, functional, or purely ornamental.

Villette Apartment / miogui - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Philippe Billard

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Paris, France

About this office
miogui
Office

