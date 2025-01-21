Apartments in Brazil: Interiors with Reused and Recovered Materials

Save this picture! Paraíso Apartment / RUÍNA + Elky Santos. Image © Lauro Rocha

From the field of architecture and construction, the concept of material reuse is closely tied to circular economy and the reduction of carbon footprints, paving the way toward a more sustainable and responsible future. By incorporating recycling practices, recovery, restoration, and/or the reuse of demolition materials, resource efficiency along with the reduction of energy consumption makes it feasible to experiment with techniques, applications, and new materials that honor the memory of spaces while also bringing new life to both interiors and exteriors.

While renovations have proven to be a specialty of architects of the future, the development of such interventions reveals the creation of spatial dynamics where the reuse of original materials often provides new living conditions. It also opens the door to more sustainable approaches linked to the future of construction and awareness of environmental care. Numerous examples from Latin American housing demonstrate how the circular economy concept forms the foundation of these initiatives. The reuse of materials such as ceramics, marble, furniture, wood, and others showcases the vast potential of interior design, engaging in dialogue with elements, techniques, or textures from other eras. This also promotes the development of everyday living practices that contribute to reducing environmental impact.

In this curated collection, we present 5 interior apartment projects in Brazil where the reuse of materials and other architectural elements has been part of the project conception.

Undergoing a radical transformation, the proposal for the Caco Apartment in Brasília involved demolishing almost all internal walls and integrating the spaces, with a focus on natural lighting, ventilation, and spaciousness. By applying aesthetic and sustainable strategies, the original ceramic tiles were reused, transformed into fragments, and repurposed as cladding in the kitchen and bathrooms. This use of demolition materials reflects the commitment to sustainability and the appreciation of craftsmanship.

Located in a 1973 building in São Paulo, the Ibiapinópolis Apartment offers sweeping views of treetops visible through the living room windows. The renovation aimed to expand the spaces, creating larger, more open areas and uniting the kitchen with the living space. The kitchen presented a significant challenge due to limited natural lighting and excessive circulation space from the entrances. The solution involved reusing national travertine marble from the bathrooms to create terrazzo flooring for the kitchen, service area, and washroom. Rather than becoming waste, the material was repurposed into a pebble-like base, with cut pieces in varying triangle sizes incorporated into the design.

The reuse in the renovation of this apartment was not only necessary but also a conscious choice, as it incorporated numerous elements such as marble flooring, wardrobes in private areas, and some existing furniture. Light colors and handcrafted textures took center stage, revisiting various materials and introducing new finishes to create a fresh atmosphere within a fluid design. As the designers stated, their goal was to respect what was already there and renew it to transform the space.

In the Paradise Apartment, located in the southern part of São Paulo, the aim was to minimize demolition waste and construction costs. A material reuse strategy was implemented, involving solid bricks, ceramic floors, cement coatings, glass bricks, irregular mortar and concrete blocks, and wooden parquet flooring. All available materials on-site were either returned to their original function or repurposed. Using a small-to-medium-sized crusher, aggregate materials were created on-site for use in subfloors, plaster mortars, gypsum finishes, concrete countertops and floors, and tile cladding. Additionally, the team developed an economically accessible material for floors and countertops, called "entuhite", made from demolition debris. Old bathroom tiles were repurposed as paving and cladding for terrace areas.

In an old 1970s building, the apartment faced the challenge of adjusting its layout to meet the needs of its residents while maximizing the use of existing structures. The entrance hall, kitchen, and one bedroom were opened up to the living room to create a spacious and integrated area. A green tunnel marks the entrance, and furniture is used to delineate different spaces, while a brick wall runs through the dining and living areas, serving as a support for various objects. This wall was constructed using bricks salvaged from the demolition of a wall in another apartment undergoing simultaneous renovation. Additionally, a wooden shelf made from the apartment's old flooring was installed on the wall, and reclaimed bricks were reused throughout the extension of the main bedroom's wall.