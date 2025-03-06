From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments

Save this picture! The Lego Play Pond Living room. Image © Hey!Cheese

Despite its small size, the island of Taiwan is densely populated, with more than 80% of its people living in urban areas. Available space is often limited, particularly in major cities like Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. Therefore, designers face the ongoing challenge of creating interiors that feel spacious, functional, and visually appealing despite their sometimes compact footprints. Rather than seeing these limitations as constraints, architects embrace them as opportunities to experiment with smart layouts and multi-functional furniture that enhances livability.

From sleek, built-in mezzanines in micro-apartments to colorful, Lego-inspired units, Taiwan's residential interiors demonstrate an ability to adapt. Their spaces are defined by a clever use of clean lines and a strong connection to natural light. Making homes feel open, bright, and well-crafted, while every square meter is used efficiently. This article will explore different approaches to apartment interiors through the works of 5 design firms, classifying them by square footage: A Little Design, 2Books Design, Hao Design, InOrder Studio and The Creative Group.

Read on to discover 11 projects that showcase Taiwan's take on residential interior design.

Small Apartments: 50 m2 or less

In compact apartments, verticality is key to maximizing space. A common solution is raising the floor to create a half-level, often serving as a bedroom or sleeping nook, while utilizing the space below for a kitchen, TV area, or small office. This multi-level approach adds depth, while making the layout feel more dynamic. Additionally, the elevation creates the illusion of higher ceilings, making the apartment feel larger than it actually is.

Medium Apartments: 50 - 100 m2

At this range, apartments benefit from dedicated living areas, integrated storage, and flexible layouts that balance comfort and efficiency. These homes often feature open-plan kitchens, compact dining areas, and strategic shelving solutions, allowing for fluid transitions between private and social spaces. The use of indirect lighting, and well-placed mirrors enhances spaciousness. Additionally, textural contrasts, such as wood, stone, or metal accents, add depth and character, ensuring the space feels visually dynamic.

Large Apartments: 100-200m2

With more space to work with, large apartments in Taiwan incorporate bolder architectural statements and high-end materials. These homes showcase predominantly white walls with color accents used to highlight specific elements. Colors and textures are also used to prioritize zoned layouts, often differentiating activities through raised levels and high ceilings. Designers also added interest to the spaces by proposing a mix of bold and soft elements, blending functionality with a strong design identity.

