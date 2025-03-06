Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments

Despite its small size, the island of Taiwan is densely populated, with more than 80% of its people living in urban areas. Available space is often limited, particularly in major cities like Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. Therefore, designers face the ongoing challenge of creating interiors that feel spacious, functional, and visually appealing despite their sometimes compact footprints. Rather than seeing these limitations as constraints, architects embrace them as opportunities to experiment with smart layouts and multi-functional furniture that enhances livability.

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 2 of 12From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 3 of 12From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 4 of 12From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 5 of 12From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - More Images+ 7

From sleek, built-in mezzanines in micro-apartments to colorful, Lego-inspired units, Taiwan's residential interiors demonstrate an ability to adapt. Their spaces are defined by a clever use of clean lines and a strong connection to natural light. Making homes feel open, bright, and well-crafted, while every square meter is used efficiently. This article will explore different approaches to apartment interiors through the works of 5 design firms, classifying them by square footage: A Little Design, 2Books Design, Hao Design, InOrder Studio and The Creative Group.

Read on to discover 11 projects that showcase Taiwan's take on residential interior design.

Small Apartments: 50 m2 or less

In compact apartments, verticality is key to maximizing space. A common solution is raising the floor to create a half-level, often serving as a bedroom or sleeping nook, while utilizing the space below for a kitchen, TV area, or small office. This multi-level approach adds depth, while making the layout feel more dynamic. Additionally, the elevation creates the illusion of higher ceilings, making the apartment feel larger than it actually is. 

22m2 Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 3 of 12
Interior or 22m2 apartment by A little Design. Image © Hey!Cheese

Wang Residence / 2BOOKS DESIGN

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 11 of 12
Interior of Wang Residence. Image © Qimin Wu

Block Village / HAO Design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 9 of 12
Interior of Block Village. Image © Hey!Cheese

IT's House / 2BOOKS design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 5 of 12
Central Stair at the It’s House. Image © Millspace&Workpaperpress

Medium Apartments: 50 - 100 m2

At this range, apartments benefit from dedicated living areas, integrated storage, and flexible layouts that balance comfort and efficiency. These homes often feature open-plan kitchens, compact dining areas, and strategic shelving solutions, allowing for fluid transitions between private and social spaces. The use of indirect lighting, and well-placed mirrors enhances spaciousness. Additionally, textural contrasts, such as wood, stone, or metal accents, add depth and character, ensuring the space feels visually dynamic.

House C / InOrder Studio

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 12 of 12
Dining area of House C . Image © studio vwp

The Chang Residence / 2BOOKS design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 7 of 12
Kitchen and dining area of the Chang Residence. Image © Studio Millspace

Cozy White / Creative Group

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 8 of 12
Spiral staircase in Cozy white house. Image © Hey!Cheese

Large Apartments: 100-200m2

With more space to work with, large apartments in Taiwan incorporate bolder architectural statements and high-end materials. These homes showcase predominantly white walls with color accents used to highlight specific elements. Colors and textures are also used to prioritize zoned layouts, often differentiating activities through raised levels and high ceilings. Designers also added interest to the spaces by proposing a mix of bold and soft elements, blending functionality with a strong design identity.

Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 4 of 12
Living room at Backlight Apartment. Image Courtesy of highlite images

The Lego Play Pond / HAO Design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 6 of 12
Interior of the Lego Play Pond. Image © Hey!Cheese

The Family Playground / HAO Design

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 2 of 12
Overview of the living and playground area at the Family Playground. Image © Hey!Cheese

LEE Residence / InOrder Studio

From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan’s Urban Apartments - Image 10 of 12
The Lee Residence. Image © studio vwp

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Cite: Moises Carrasco. "From Micro to Spacious: Maximazing Space in Taiwan's Urban Apartments" 06 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

