Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture

Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture

Save

Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - Image 2 of 25Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairShore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, BalconyShore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - Image 5 of 25Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Nelson, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture - Image 5 of 25
© Addison Rickaby

Perched on a steep, forested slope at the edge of Kootenay Lake, Shore House is a family home that responds to its challenging terrain with deep foundations and cantilevered floors projecting over the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stanley Office of Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Shore House / Stanley Office of Architecture" 17 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033068/shore-house-stanley-office-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags