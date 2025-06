+ 22

Category: Houses

Architecture, Interior Design: Klaus Carson Studio

Construction: Jack James Construction

Styling: Nicholas Kelly

City: Ulladulla

Country: Australia

Sydney-based Architecture and Interior Design firm, Klaus Carson Studio, has completed Ironbark House, a pared-back coastal farmhouse that navigates the challenges of a bushfire-prone site on New South Wales' South Coast with quiet strength and material sensitivity.