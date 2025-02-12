Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Brazil
  Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sao Roque , Brazil
  • Architects: Cornetta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  212
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Cornetta
  • Architect: Renan Antiqueira, Luigi Borges Campos
  • Landscape: Nik Sabey
  • Plumbing And Electrical Design: Latar Engenharia
  • Structural Timber Design: Rewood
  • Carpentry: Design Layout
  • Builder: Pedro Neto de Queiroz Lima
  • City: Sao Roque
  • Country: Brazil
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. This summer house serves as an interesting laboratory for ecological practices in architecture, engineering and landscaping. The idea behind this house is to bring adventure to family leisure, allowing close contact with nature, especially for children. The motto was to create a modern cabin “in the woods” that allows parents to “camp” with their daughters on the weekends.

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Sofa
© Pedro Kok
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Pedro Kok
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Image 23 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

The land consists of native forest and more than 70% of its extension has been preserved. For the suppression area, the region with the least vegetation was chosen, in a location that had already received previous intervention. The idea is clearly to conserve as much forest as possible. The adoption of the elevated house, as well as the creation of a service floor “embedded” in the topography, is based on the analysis of the natural profile of the land. The final implementation solution adopted is the one that will provide the least environmental impact on the surrounding area.

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pedro Kok

The project can be divided into two very distinct stages. The first stage, comprising the entire basement of the house which includes retaining walls, laundry room, storage room, solarium and swimming pool, was designed using traditional techniques in structural block masonry, stone masonry and exposed concrete walls. The second stage, the main house, was designed using prefabrication and assembly systems, such as the use of glued laminated timber (glulam) beams and nailed laminated timber (NLT) slabs. For the external and internal walls, the light steel framing system was adopted.

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Image 25 of 26
Structure
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Forest
© Pedro Kok

The landscaping project was very important in this work because, after the implementation of the architectural project, it helped to reconstitute the suppressed native forest in the house surroundings, allowing greater connection between the house and the forest.

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pedro Kok

About this office
Cornetta Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura" [Casa Guapuruvus / Cornetta Arquitetura] 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026681/guapuruvus-house-cornetta-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags