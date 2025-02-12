Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura

+ 21

Houses • Sao Roque , Brazil Architects: Cornetta Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 212 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architect: Pedro Cornetta

Architect: Renan Antiqueira, Luigi Borges Campos

Landscape: Nik Sabey

Plumbing And Electrical Design: Latar Engenharia

Structural Timber Design: Rewood

Carpentry: Design Layout

Builder: Pedro Neto de Queiroz Lima

City: Sao Roque

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This summer house serves as an interesting laboratory for ecological practices in architecture, engineering and landscaping. The idea behind this house is to bring adventure to family leisure, allowing close contact with nature, especially for children. The motto was to create a modern cabin “in the woods” that allows parents to “camp” with their daughters on the weekends.

The land consists of native forest and more than 70% of its extension has been preserved. For the suppression area, the region with the least vegetation was chosen, in a location that had already received previous intervention. The idea is clearly to conserve as much forest as possible. The adoption of the elevated house, as well as the creation of a service floor “embedded” in the topography, is based on the analysis of the natural profile of the land. The final implementation solution adopted is the one that will provide the least environmental impact on the surrounding area.

The project can be divided into two very distinct stages. The first stage, comprising the entire basement of the house which includes retaining walls, laundry room, storage room, solarium and swimming pool, was designed using traditional techniques in structural block masonry, stone masonry and exposed concrete walls. The second stage, the main house, was designed using prefabrication and assembly systems, such as the use of glued laminated timber (glulam) beams and nailed laminated timber (NLT) slabs. For the external and internal walls, the light steel framing system was adopted.

The landscaping project was very important in this work because, after the implementation of the architectural project, it helped to reconstitute the suppressed native forest in the house surroundings, allowing greater connection between the house and the forest.