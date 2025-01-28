Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cumaru House / FGMF

Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 2 of 23Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 3 of 23Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 4 of 23Cumaru House / FGMF - Interior Photography, WoodCumaru House / FGMF - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agrolink, Dimarmore, Excellent, GQ Brasil , Mil Grau, Neobambu, Palimanan, Portobello, RMR, Terra Conttemporânea, Vidro Vivo
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Coordinators: Gabriel Mota e Sonia Gouveia
  • Collaborators: André Grippi, Ana Carolina Baptistella, Bruno Barone, Beatriz Brandt, Caio Armbrust, Cintia Reis, Daniel Guimarães, Daniela Zavagli, Desyree Niedo, Felipe Fernandes, Franciele Almeida, François Caillat, Guilherme Prado, Guilherme Pulvirenti, Letícia Gonzalez, Mariana Lazero, Philippe Metropolo, Victor Lucena
  • Interns: Beatriz Cambur, Giovanna Custódio, Giulia Lorenzi, Guilherme Braga, Henrique Dias, José Carlos Navarro, Marina Almeida, Matheus Soares, Michelle Vasques, Raquel Gregorio
  • Builder: RMR
  • Foundation And Structural Engineering : Stec do Brasil e Múltipla Consultoria & Projetos
  • Electrical And Plumbing Installation : Fator Projetos
  • Landscape Designer : Daniel Nunes
  • Lighting Design : Castilha Iluminação
  • Interior Design: FGMF
  • Type Of Construction : Habitação Unifamiliar
  • Building Area: 7,868 ft2
  • Project Beginning: 2018
  • Country: Brazil
Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 2 of 23
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Social areas on the first floor, garage in the basement and bedrooms upstairs. A veranda and a swimming pool. The explanation of the basic program of this residence and its distribution as that of an ordinary sobrado is unable to properly depict it without describing its structural conception. A sequence of four porticos hang over the upper floor volume, making the first floor only a light glass enclosure.

Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 3 of 23
© Fran Parente
Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 21 of 23
Plan - 1st floor
Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 6 of 23
© Fran Parente

On one side of the structure the porticos are formed by four concrete pillars. On the other, only two pillars support a large metal truss, 22 m long, which supports the four concrete beams on the roof slab, responsible for suspending the entire house. This main structure, mixed concrete and steel, houses the entire program of the internal areas of the residence, in addition to covering a double-height balcony and part of the pool.

Cumaru House / FGMF - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 4 of 23
© Fran Parente

The extended program consists of living rooms, kitchen, balcony and sauna on the first floor, garage, service areas and technical areas in the basement and four suites, office and home theater on the upper floor. In addition to the structural system and the large glass panels, wood is a very prominent element in this house, appearing in the form of slatted cumaru wood cladding on the upper floor, shrimp-type doors in the bedrooms, mobile brises over the pool, wooden deck on the balcony and carbonized wood in the gourmet space.

Cumaru House / FGMF - Image 16 of 23
© Fran Parente

The lightness and transparency of the house allows total integration between inside and outside, between the building and the landscaping. There is no clear boundary between the built and the natural area, the plants sometimes invade the house, sometimes they are only separated from the internal areas by light glass panels. Sometimes they compose the external landscape, sometimes they are covered by the large slab next to the pool, forming a cohesive whole formed by concrete, steel, glass, wood, water and vegetation.

Cumaru House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Wood
© Fran Parente

