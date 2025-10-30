Bridge House / Wallmakers

-
Architects: Wallmakers
- Area: 4500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio IKSHA
-
Lead Architects: Vinu Daniel
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Preksha Shah, Ramika Gupta
- City: Karjat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The site, situated in Karjat against the backdrop of the hills, had the TATA spillway stream cutting through the land, making a 7m deep gorge in the middle. On the onset itself the project seemed to be burdened by a number of constraints: the two parcels of land had to be connected, but the foundations couldn't rest within the 100ft width of the spillway; we could make a habitable bridge, but there had to be enough clearance for a JCB to clean the 2 streams underneath; we wanted to make the bridge with local materials, but wild grass seemed to be the only material within a five-mile radius.