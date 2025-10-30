Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. India
  5. Bridge House / Wallmakers

Bridge House / Wallmakers

Save

Bridge House / Wallmakers - Interior PhotographyBridge House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BeamBridge House / Wallmakers - Image 4 of 32Bridge House / Wallmakers - Exterior PhotographyBridge House / Wallmakers - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Karjat, India
  • Architects: Wallmakers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Lead Architects: Vinu Daniel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bridge House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography
© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. The site, situated in Karjat against the backdrop of the hills, had the TATA spillway stream cutting through the land, making a 7m deep gorge in the middle. On the onset itself the project seemed to be burdened by a number of constraints: the two parcels of land had to be connected, but the foundations couldn't rest within the 100ft width of the spillway; we could make a habitable bridge, but there had to be enough clearance for a JCB to clean the 2 streams underneath; we wanted to make the bridge with local materials, but wild grass seemed to be the only material within a five-mile radius.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Bridge House / Wallmakers" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035511/bridge-house-wallmakers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags