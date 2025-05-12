Ga.o House / 85 Design

+ 49

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Architect: Thai Thanh Luu

Solar Power: Amotec

City: Hòa Hải

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a tropical region with abundant sunlight and rainfall, Ga.o House is a hybrid project that merges residential and office functions within a single structure. Beyond fulfilling basic usage needs, the design team set more ambitious goals: prioritizing the use of natural and recycled materials, optimizing energy efficiency, harnessing renewable resources (solar, wind, water), and minimizing carbon emissions throughout the building's lifecycle. The project embodies an effort to align with Vietnam's growing commitment to sustainable urban development.

Design Solutions – To realize these objectives, the project employs a prefabricated steel frame — a flexible, low-waste solution that simplifies both construction and future recycling. The functional layout is deliberately adaptable, allowing spaces to evolve with changing needs. Built area is minimized to maximize open spaces, facilitating natural ventilation and daylight penetration, significantly reducing the building's energy demand. A rooftop solar system generates approximately 11,000 kWh of electricity annually, managed by smart technology for efficient consumption. Rainwater and irrigation water are collected and reused, minimizing resource wastage.

Spatial Organization – Ga.o House comprises two floors and an attic. The ground floor features an office area and a small bar catering to employee dining and beverage needs. A front garden blends greenery, water, and multi-leveled flooring to create layered vistas, inviting users to engage with the landscape. Mature trees are strategically planted to welcome sunlight while preserving a sense of intimacy with nature. Large stones, salvaged from the foundation work, are thoughtfully repurposed into steps and interior accents, enriching the space's tactile and material experience.

The first floor includes a private office that can seamlessly convert into a bedroom via a concealed foldable bed behind the work desk. A substantial double-height void facilitates natural air circulation and invites daylight deep into the interior. The spacious front balcony incorporates a cascading waterfall and a large glass fish tank, where water circulation between the garden pond and the rooftop feature helps regulate the microclimate and introduces a gentle, soothing soundscape throughout the building.

The attic level houses a small bedroom offering a sweeping 180-degree view of the surroundings. A continuous green wall stretches from the ground floor to the rooftop, expanding vertical greenery and enhancing indoor air quality. Part of the roof is operable, allowing for flexible natural ventilation and light access depending on weather conditions. The larger roof area accommodates solar panels, air conditioning systems, and water tanks, further supporting the project's sustainable ambitions.

Outcomes – Through these integrated strategies, Ga.o House achieves a 60–80% reduction in fossil energy use and prevents the emission of over 8.5 tons of CO₂ annually. Over its operational lifespan, the project is expected to offset more than 200 tons of carbon, the equivalent of planting approximately 3,500 trees.

Significance – Ga.o House is not simply a cohabitation of home and work; it stands as a living testament to a greener architectural future. It reflects a mindful design approach that prioritizes environmental stewardship, contributing a modest yet meaningful step toward the global Net Zero movement.