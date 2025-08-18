Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

•
Sunnyvale, United States
-
Architects: Ryan Leidner Architecture
- Area: 2200 ft²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
-
Lead Architects: Ryan Leidner
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- City: Sunnyvale
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sunnyvale, CA, a quiet residential community in Silicon Valley, the Twin Gable House is a thoroughly renovated Eichler Home originally designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons in 1962.