Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Save

Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard, BeamTwin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, LightingTwin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 5 of 34Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodTwin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Sunnyvale, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 2 of 34
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sunnyvale, CA, a quiet residential community in Silicon Valley, the Twin Gable House is a thoroughly renovated Eichler Home originally designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons in 1962.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ryan Leidner Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Twin Gable House / Ryan Leidner Architecture" 18 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033007/twin-gable-house-ryan-leidner-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags