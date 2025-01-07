The Cabin of Maze / Advanced Architecture Lab + Wiki World

+ 28

Architect: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying

Illustration: Wang Yuanying

Isolations: Rothoblaas

Matrials: Pre-fabricated timber, Isoplam, Bach

City: Wuhan

Country: China

The Cabin of Maze - The project is located in Wuhan Ganlushan Culture Creativity City, an ultra-large-scale 'ice and snow+' cultural and tourism complex invested in by Wuhan Urban Construction Group, marking the first time we have ventured out of the true wilderness to integrate into a richly contented cultural and tourism complex project. Against this backdrop, we still aim to create an experience of space isolated from the world. Thus, we have joined forces with the client and the community to initiate the 'Island Living Plan.' This plan will create a series of island cabins and explore the possibilities of returning to nature through different spatial forms. 'The Cabin of Maze' is part of the natural co-construction plan and represents the first island cabin completed by Wiki World.

Be lost once at home, 13 Rooms connected - The site is a slender island, and it is planned to build 5 wilderness cabins. Compared with the previous single-family wooden cabin and predictable floor plan, friends in the community hope to live in a "blurred" way. Maybe sometimes we are a bit tired of precise spatial relationships, what if, we could hike within the cabin and even get lost once in there?

So the design is transformed into a 'cabin-finding' game. 13 modules of bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms are scattered on the island, connected by a 100-meter-long, 80-centimeter-wide black corridor. The corridor is sometimes a mini-yard, and sometimes it opens up to the sky indoors. Combined with the irregular angles of the island's topography, the corridor connects all the rooms and provides privacy for the living space.

Walking through the black corridor with a skylight on top, it feels like you are traveling in nature. The irregular angles of the corridor bring about spatial disorientation and some surprises when you arrive. Children especially like the maze cabin. They run around and shout with friends, maybe children have the right to get lost.

Independence and Emergence - 'The Maze Cabin' is a large cabin, also 5 small cabins together. The 100-meter-long black corridor is equipped with flexible partitions that can separate groups independently. By opening and closing, the space can be flexibly divided into 5 independent units with complete living functions.

The guests who live here are inseparable from each other. Your friends may live at the end of the 100-meter corridor, and you will meet familiar family members on the path. It seems like you are traveling through the cross-section of childhood neighborhood life, which is different from other wilderness homes of Wiki World. Compared with loneliness, the maze cabin attempts to present the community relationship in a tribe, a balanced state of independence and aggregation. The maze cabin is still a kind of solitary residence, requiring a boat ride to reach each other's docks. You can look up at the sky in your own maze, or you can knock on the neighbor's door and say hello.

Wiki World-Build Small, Dream Big - Wiki World has been committed to returning to natural life through natural construction. The maze cabin continues such a natural wildhouse experiment, jumping out of the inertia of the size of the thinking, focusing on the relationship between living behavior and environment, the answer of space must be far from the daily living experience, even a little paranoid. The maze makes home blurred, 'Small' brings us closer to the material, so we are more sensitive. Now that we are in the forest, let's go barefoot for a day and listen to the sound of dead leaves being crushed on the terrace.

Build Naturally - Natural buildings can be built like Lego. Little cabins, like building blocks, were placed in the forest. We stick to the original wild wood construction technique that we hand-fired the façade of the carbonized wood boards. The cabins are all connected by small metal components that can be repeatedly assembled. We try to create a precise relationship between the cabins and the environment in nature. Each wooden cabin is elevated above the ground, and no walls or artificial landscapes are used. Nature is the best package.