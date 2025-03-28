Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal

Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal

Save

Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 2 of 24Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 3 of 24Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, SinkGruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Exterior Photography, ConcreteGruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Valladolid, Mexico
  • City: Valladolid
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 2 of 24
© Fabian Martinez

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Gruta, located in the Sisal neighborhood of Valladolid, Yucatán, is an architectural project designed by architects Salvador Román Hernández and Adela Mortera Villarreal. This space aims to explore perception, scale, and materiality through a plastic and architectural approach that evokes the sensation of a refuge, reminiscent of a cave. The work invites reflection on the fleeting nature of time and the relationship between the ephemeral and the eternal through the use of light and shadow, and the interaction between new structures and pre-existing ones.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 24 of 24
Planta baja

The house is conceived as a contemporary habitable sculpture, inspired by the characteristic geological formations of the Yucatán Peninsula, such as caves, grottoes, and cenotes.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 3 of 24
© Fabian Martinez

Its simplified materiality is based on the colors and textures found in these natural environments. The gray-green pigmented concrete used in the façades changes its saturation with the passage of the sun, creating a dynamic atmosphere. The contrast is provided by the natural cedar wood, which references the local vegetation, and the golden hardware that alludes to the minerals present in the land.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 13 of 24
© Fabian Martinez

The design of the house is inspired by the arrangement of cenotes and caves, where tunnels, vaults, and clearings guide the sensory experience of the user. Spaces open or close, offering different sensations along the journey. The entrance is marked by a poplar tree, which in Yucatán traditionally indicates the proximity of underground water formations, leading to an outdoor vestibule, where there is a body of water intervened by Andrés Briceño. This element references the Mayan purification rituals prior to entering the cenotes.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 9 of 24
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 10 of 24
© Fabian Martinez

The journey continues through a tunnel that leads to the main distributor of the house. The first space is a room with a private patio, outdoor shower, and a body of water. As one progresses, the tunnel opens into a common area that includes the living room, dining room, and kitchen, all under a hammered concrete vault. This space culminates in a large cylinder that houses the staircase to the rooftop, a recreational space with a viewpoint for contemplating the landscape.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 7 of 24
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Image 23 of 24
Cortes

On the ground floor, the house has two additional rooms. One of them, more private, features a contemplative patio with sculptures and vegetation. The master bedroom, the largest, ends in an interior patio with a cylindrical body of water, alongside a pre-existing flamboyant tree that creates play of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Fabian Martinez
Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Bed
© Fabian Martinez

Casa Gruta is a refuge that invites introspection and reflection on the fast pace of contemporary life, serving as a space for contemplation and connection with time.

Save this picture!
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Fabian Martinez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Salvador Román Hernández
Office
Adela Mortéra Villarreal
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal" [Casa Gruta / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal] 28 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028510/gruta-house-salvador-roman-hernandez-plus-adela-mortera-villarreal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags