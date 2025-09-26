Restoration and Enhancement of the Patriarchal Cathedral of Lisbon, Installation of the Archaeological Center, and Restoration of the Upper and Lower Cloisters / Adalberto Dias Arquitecto lda

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: Adalberto Dias Arquitecto lda
- Area: 6690 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
- Category: Worship, Restoration
- Architect In Charge: Adalberto Dias
- Engineering: Aníbal Costa
- Collaborators: Arménio Teixeira, Nuno Rocha , Adalberto Silva Dias
- Clients: Cabido da Sé Patriarcal de Lisboa , Património Cultural
- Landscape Architeture: NPK
- Consultants: Gepectrofa, Niluft, Gpic
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Romanesque, Gothic, Mannerist, Baroque, Neo-Romanesque, Neo-Gothic, and Neo-Manueline are the countless classifications that historians use for the Sé, the building that marked the foundation of Portugal, commissioned by D. Afonso Henriques, after the conquest of the city from the Moors, on the southern slope and halfway up the hill of the Castle.