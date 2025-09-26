Restoration and Enhancement of the Patriarchal Cathedral of Lisbon, Installation of the Archaeological Center, and Restoration of the Upper and Lower Cloisters / Adalberto Dias Arquitecto lda

+ 32

Category: Worship, Restoration

Architect In Charge: Adalberto Dias

Engineering: Aníbal Costa

Collaborators: Arménio Teixeira, Nuno Rocha , Adalberto Silva Dias

Clients: Cabido da Sé Patriarcal de Lisboa , Património Cultural

Landscape Architeture: NPK

Consultants: Gepectrofa, Niluft, Gpic

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Romanesque, Gothic, Mannerist, Baroque, Neo-Romanesque, Neo-Gothic, and Neo-Manueline are the countless classifications that historians use for the Sé, the building that marked the foundation of Portugal, commissioned by D. Afonso Henriques, after the conquest of the city from the Moors, on the southern slope and halfway up the hill of the Castle.