World
Architect Office at the Water's Edge / Chiangmai Life Architects

Offices
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Architect Office at the Water's Edge / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 12 of 24
© Markus Roselieb

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in our guiding principles of functionality, sustainability, and smile, this office space was conceived as a sanctuary for creativity—an environment that nurtures both well-being and innovation. Located at the edge of a natural pond, the building's organic form follows the curvature of the shoreline, integrating architecture seamlessly into its landscape.

About this office
Chiangmai Life Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesThailand

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Architect Office at the Water's Edge / Chiangmai Life Architects" 04 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031779/architect-office-at-the-waters-edge-chiangmai-life-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags