Architect Office at the Water's Edge / Chiangmai Life Architects

Architects: Chiangmai Life Architects
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Markus Roselieb, Markus Gortz
Lead Architects: Markus Roselieb, Tosapon Sittiwong
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in our guiding principles of functionality, sustainability, and smile, this office space was conceived as a sanctuary for creativity—an environment that nurtures both well-being and innovation. Located at the edge of a natural pond, the building's organic form follows the curvature of the shoreline, integrating architecture seamlessly into its landscape.