© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
  Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design

Amravati, India
  Architects: Mind Manifestation Design
  Year:  2024
    Photographs: Hemant Patil
    Manufacturers:  Hettich, Kerovit, Lafit lights, The Brick Store
  Lead Architect: Anand Deshmukh, Chetan Lahoti
Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Exterior Photography
© Hemant Patil

Osari, the native house, situated in Amravati, a city with an Extreme Climate of Hot & Dry summers to chilling winters, is designed for a family of six comprising three generations. It harmonizes the region's traditional architectural principles with contemporary sensibilities, creating a holiday home that aims to foster togetherness and cultural celebration.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Hemant Patil
Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Image 33 of 38
Ground Floor Plan
Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Hemant Patil

Rooted in the local context, the design draws inspiration from the traditional Wada architecture, skilfully integrating its elements such as the verandah or porch abutting an indoor space (Osari)  central courtyard (Chowk), guard/ store room (Devadi), living spaces (Dalan/Baithak), worship area (Devghar), and the kitchen (Swayampak Ghar).

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Interior Photography, Brick, Concrete, Courtyard, Garden
© Hemant Patil
Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Image 17 of 38
© Hemant Patil

Anchored by the Tulsi Vrundavan, the courtyard acts as the heart of the home, encouraging family interaction and serving as a vibrant space for festivals and gatherings. The layout prioritizes communal spaces on the ground floor, offering a variety of seating arrangements and playful architectural elements like bridges, Bay Windows (Jharokha), and balconies to promote connection within and beyond, across different levels.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Chair
© Hemant Patil

There are three bedrooms, including a ground-floor suite designed for senior citizens, ensuring accessibility and comfort. Considering the sun path; the upper-level bedrooms are positioned to shade the central courtyard during the afternoon and evening, corresponding to the region's arid climate.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Hemant Patil
Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Image 25 of 38
© Hemant Patil

The climate and the nature of the project allowed for experimentation, and as a response to that, semi-circular vaulted roofs, crafted with 3-inch thick Ferro-Concrete, are introduced. These vaults create a distinctive yet contextually harmonious identity and add to the magnificence of the architecture, resembling a traditional wada. The use of metal as a structural element for balconies and bridges, adds a touch of rusticity.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Brick, Concrete
© Hemant Patil

A balanced material palette combines exposed brickwork with muted plastered surfaces, maintaining textural contrast and visual warmth. Internal walls finished with lime putty not only contribute to the aesthetic but also provide natural thermal comfort, ensuring the house remains cool during warmer months.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Hemant Patil

This house is a tapestry of spaces designed to encourage familial bonds and cultural traditions. The thoughtful interplay of rustic elements and modern functionality makes it a timeless abode for family gatherings and celebrations.

Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick
© Hemant Patil

Mind Manifestation Design
Cite: "Osari Residence / Mind Manifestation Design" 25 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026014/osari-residence-mind-manifestation-design> ISSN 0719-8884

