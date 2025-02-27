House in Sotogrande / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 60

Design Team: Fran Silvestre, Carlos Lucas, Paco Chinesta, Neus Roso

Interiors: Alfaro Hofmann

Technical Architecture: Agustín Jiménez Suárez

Project Manager: Adán Bolaños

Collaborators: María Masià, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, Estefania Soriano, Sevak Asatrián, Andrea Baldo, Angelo Brollo, Javi Herrero, Gino Brollo, Facundo Castro, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Toni Cremades, Susana León, David Cirocchi, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianchi, Lucía Domingo, Pablo Simò, Andrea Blasco, Laura Palacio, Carlos Perez, Jovita Cortijo, Claudia Escorcia, Ana Bono, Andrea García, Diana Murcia, Fran Ayala, Ana de Pablo, Sara Atienza, José María Ibañez, Valeria Fernandini, Sandra Mazcuñán

Structural Consultant: Estructuras Singulares

Builders: Mar State Construction

Air Conditioning: Aerotérmia

Mechanical Consultant: Mecanismos Jung

City: Sotogrande

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of the Sotogrande golf course, the layout of this house invites you to experience the shade created between the ground plane and the roof that extends above it. A generous overhang not only provides refuge from the intense sun of Cádiz but also protects against the heavy rains that descend from the Sierra de Grazalema, the area with the highest rainfall in the Iberian Peninsula.

In a highly recessed part of the building, a wooden structure unfolds, providing the rooms with the necessary privacy while bringing the desired warmth to every corner. Four distinct boundaries emerge that define the spatiality of the house: the ground plane, the shadow generated by the architectural overhang, the glass that allows for efficient climate control inside, and finally, the cozy limit of the wood.

Access to the home is from the upper street, a strategic point that offers a privileged view of the water roof and the landscape. The water surface of the roof acts as thermal and acoustic insulation. The layer of water regulates the building's temperature, functioning as an insulator, absorbing heat during the day and slowly releasing it at night, reducing the need for heating and air conditioning.

One of the requirements for the home was that the materials used have a warm tone. Internally, the compact program is distributed through a central communication core that gathers the skylights illuminating the central spaces and allowing access to the upper water surface.

The roof planes and the zero elevation plane are carefully shifted to create a covered entrance that invites you in, as well as an infinity pool that extends over the golf course. The goal is to minimize impact on the environment, to live between two planes, promoting the experience of something as simple as a shaded space in Sotogrande.