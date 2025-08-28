Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
UH Infonavit Santa Fe Community Park / AMASA Estudio

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Park, Community
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Category: Park, Community
  • Construction: Desarrolladora de Ideas y espacios, Alberto Cejudo
  • Structures: Juan Felipe Heredia
  • Engineering: Germán Muñoz
  • Lighting Design: Gabriel Briseño
  • Landscape Design: Maritza Hernandez
  • Team: Roxana León, Jose Luis Flores, Gerardo Reyes, Yanahi Flaviel
  • Client: INFONAVIT
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
UH Infonavit Santa Fe Community Park / AMASA Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the western edge of Mexico City, the project developed by AMASA Estudio in the INFONAVIT Santa Fe Housing Unit faced one of the most complex contexts within the set of interventions carried out in 2024. This unit presents a particular condition: having been built on a ravine area, the buildings are situated on uneven terrain, with considerable slopes that hinder both connectivity and accessibility among them.

AMASA Estudio
Park, Public Architecture, Community, Mexico, Landscape Architecture
Cite: "UH Infonavit Santa Fe Community Park / AMASA Estudio" 28 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

