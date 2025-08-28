UH Infonavit Santa Fe Community Park / AMASA Estudio

-
Architects: AMASA Estudio
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Zaickz Moz, Gerardo Reyes Bustamante
-
Lead Architects: Andrea López, Agustín Pereyra
- Construction: Desarrolladora de Ideas y espacios, Alberto Cejudo
- Structures: Juan Felipe Heredia
- Engineering: Germán Muñoz
- Lighting Design: Gabriel Briseño
- Landscape Design: Maritza Hernandez
- Team: Roxana León, Jose Luis Flores, Gerardo Reyes, Yanahi Flaviel
- Client: INFONAVIT
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the western edge of Mexico City, the project developed by AMASA Estudio in the INFONAVIT Santa Fe Housing Unit faced one of the most complex contexts within the set of interventions carried out in 2024. This unit presents a particular condition: having been built on a ravine area, the buildings are situated on uneven terrain, with considerable slopes that hinder both connectivity and accessibility among them.