Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design

Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design

Save

Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Exterior PhotographySmall House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingSmall House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 4 of 19Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Exterior PhotographySmall House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: KOMINORU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsumasa Tanaka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Muku-Flooring
  • Design: Minoru Ko
  • Structure: Ryunosuke Funayama
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Exterior Photography
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Text description provided by the architects. It is a three-story wooden house built on a limited plot of land of only 9 tsubo (approx. 30 sq. m). As it is on a corner lot, if the fire resistance performance is met, the building coverage ratio can be 80%, and we were able to secure more floor space than we expected.

Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 19 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 4 of 19
© Katsumasa Tanaka

In a semi-fire-resistant area, we chose a semi-fire-proof building, which was introduced in the revised Building Standards Act of 2019, rather than a semi-fire-resistant building. By making some of the columns and beams 120cm wide or more, we were able to partially expose the wooden structure while still ensuring fire resistance. As a result, we were able to make the ceiling higher by placing it on the beams, and despite the steep slope, we were just able to secure the necessary floor area.

Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Stairs
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 10 of 19
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 9 of 19
© Katsumasa Tanaka

As for the shape, we were able to create a small rooftop terrace by using the sky exposure ratio for the slope of the road on the south side. As the shape of the north side is determined by the slope of 1:1.25, the key point was how to make full use of the sloped wall.

Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 11 of 19
© Katsumasa Tanaka

After much consideration, we decided to place the bathroom, which is used relatively infrequently and has a lot of storage space, on the north side of the third floor. The slanted area will be used for storage. The bathroom was designed to be as minimal as possible, with a bathtub slid into the space between the slanted walls that approach from two directions.

Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Image 14 of 19
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Taking advantage of the long vertical space, we installed a ventilation window on the rooftop, allowing the entire building to ventilate using gravity like a wind tower, creating a house where you can always feel the breeze. We planted trees above the eaves and raised the ground floor garden, which was difficult to do due to its area, to the second floor, allowing you to enjoy a small amount of greenery from inside the house.

Save this picture!
Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KOMINORU Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Small House on a Corner Lot / KOMINORU Design" 14 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029018/small-house-on-a-corner-lot-kominoru-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags