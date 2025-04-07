Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. India
  5. Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio

Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio

Save

Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior PhotographyMocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior PhotographyMocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior PhotographyMocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodMocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
India
  • Architects: Loop Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
  • Lead Architects: Suvrita Bhardwaj, Nikhil Pratap Singh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. Mocha evokes the raw, monolithic grandeur of ancient quarries and the sculpted cave dwellings of the dwarves of Moria. Dominated by massive, stratified columns and overhanging volumetric forms, the design creates an immersive spatial experience that blurs the boundaries between structure and enclosure. The space is dominated by colossal, seemingly hewn volumes that emerge as if sculpted directly from the earth, their textured surfaces bearing the stratigraphic language of geological time.

Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The structural composition is an intricate orchestration of weight and suspension, with massive, cantilevered forms appearing to defy gravity while hollowed-out, inverted vessels anchor the ceiling in a dramatic expression of spatial compression.

Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Image 19 of 19
Courtesy of Loop Design Studio
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The interplay of light and shadow accentuates the tectonic quality of the space, emphasizing the weight and texture of the singular material palette. The use of rough-hewn, sedimentary-like surfaces reinforces the cavernous aesthetic, while the suspended, hollowed-out elements contribute to a sense of both compression and release. Suspended organic lighting fixtures resembling clustered stalactites or woven mineral formations introduce a softer contrast to the otherwise rugged, lithic environment.

Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Column
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Column
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The juxtaposition of organic forms and geometric articulation results in a space that feels both primal and contemporary, a modern homage to the timeless beauty of excavated architecture. The scale of the space is both awe-inspiring and intimate, creating a paradoxical interplay between vastness and enclosure. The meticulous detailing of junctions, where surfaces transition seamlessly between horizontal and vertical planes, reinforces the notion of an architecture that has been sculpted rather than constructed.

Save this picture!
Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pune, Maharashtra, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Loop Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Mocha Pune Cafe / Loop Design Studio" 07 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028785/mocha-pune-cafe-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags