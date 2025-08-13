Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA

Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA

Save

Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - Image 2 of 43Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - Interior PhotographyHuangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - Interior PhotographyHuangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - Image 5 of 43Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Taizhou, China
  • Architects: DnA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19664
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ziling Wang, Weiqi Jin
  • Lead Architects: Xu Tiantian
  • Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University
  • Acoustic Design: Yan Xiang, Architectural Acoustics Laboratory, Tsinghua University
  • Reinforcement Design: The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd.
  • Safety Assessment: Zhejiang Zhenan Comprehensive Engineering Surveying and Mapping Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Taizhou Yongning Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Taizhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA - Interior Photography
Quarry No.1. Image © Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The Huangyan Quarry Revitalization Project represents our continued focus on the socioeconomic, ecological, and cultural dimensions of post-industrial landscapes. Unlike the previous stone quarry transformations in remote rural areas of Jinyun, the Huangyan Quarry is located in a more urbanised environment adjacent to the city proper. Consequently, its programming caters to a younger demographic, evolving into a vibrant public node integrated into the city's daily rhythms. Huangyan District, part of Taizhou City in Zhejiang Province, lies at the center of Zhejiang's Golden Coast. With the airport only 26 km away and the high-speed rail station just 5.3 km away, it enjoys convenient access and strong regional connectivity. The region has abundant forests and mineral resources, and boasts three golden business cards: "Yongning, with a History of Over a Thousand Years, Origin of Chinese Oranges, and the Mold Capital".

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DnA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChina
Cite: "Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA" 13 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032962/huangyan-quarry-cultural-and-art-center-dna> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags