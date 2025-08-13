Huangyan Quarry Cultural & Art Center / DnA

+ 38

Category: Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Adaptive Reuse

Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

Acoustic Design: Yan Xiang, Architectural Acoustics Laboratory, Tsinghua University

Reinforcement Design: The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd.

Safety Assessment: Zhejiang Zhenan Comprehensive Engineering Surveying and Mapping Institute Co., Ltd.

Clients: Taizhou Yongning Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd.

City: Taizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Huangyan Quarry Revitalization Project represents our continued focus on the socioeconomic, ecological, and cultural dimensions of post-industrial landscapes. Unlike the previous stone quarry transformations in remote rural areas of Jinyun, the Huangyan Quarry is located in a more urbanised environment adjacent to the city proper. Consequently, its programming caters to a younger demographic, evolving into a vibrant public node integrated into the city's daily rhythms. Huangyan District, part of Taizhou City in Zhejiang Province, lies at the center of Zhejiang's Golden Coast. With the airport only 26 km away and the high-speed rail station just 5.3 km away, it enjoys convenient access and strong regional connectivity. The region has abundant forests and mineral resources, and boasts three golden business cards: "Yongning, with a History of Over a Thousand Years, Origin of Chinese Oranges, and the Mold Capital".