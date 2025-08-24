Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. India
  5. The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP

The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP

Save

The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - Interior Photography, StairsThe Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - Interior PhotographyThe Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - Interior PhotographyThe Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - Interior Photography, GlassThe Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Sports Architecture
Surat, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Vreidarch studio – Ar. Shivam Vasava

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Surat, a city known for its layered urban fabric and entrepreneurial spirit, an underused space beneath a flyover is reimagined—not as a leftover remnant of infrastructure, but as a vibrant, democratic ground for play and pause.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aangan Collaborative LLP
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceSports ArchitectureIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceSports ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP" 24 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033340/the-under-space-revival-aangan-collaborative-llp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags