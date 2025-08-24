The Under Space Revival / Aangan Collaborative LLP

•
Surat, India
Architects: Aangan Collaborative LLP
- Area: 1025 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Vreidarch studio – Ar. Shivam Vasava
Manufacturers: Vyara
- Category: Public Space, Sports Architecture
- Principal Architect: Ar. Vishal Shah, Ar. Vishal Desai
- Project Cordinator: Ar. Prakruti Desai
- Project Engineer: Er. Harry Icecreamwala
- Project Team: Ar. Roma Patel, UD. Juhi Desai
- Fabricators: Shanti Structure Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Nandan Trada
- Flooring: Vyara Tiles
- City: Surat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Surat, a city known for its layered urban fabric and entrepreneurial spirit, an underused space beneath a flyover is reimagined—not as a leftover remnant of infrastructure, but as a vibrant, democratic ground for play and pause.