Villa Uma / Case Design

+ 22

Houses • Satirje, Alibaug, Maharashtra, India Architects: Case Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3908 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Ariel Huber

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casegoods , Michael Anastassiades , Saphed

Lead Architects: Samuel Barclay

Project Architect: Aamod Narkar, Nausheen Fatima, Surya Kumar, Pranit Rawat

Intern: Ahmed Shabeer

Colour: Dhwani Mehta

Landscape: Nazneen Jehangir

Civil Work: Elysium Abodes

Carpentry Work: Vishwakarma Furniture

Civil Finishes: Mortar construction

Water: Smaart Water

Textiles: Saphed

City: Satirje, Alibaug, Maharashtra

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked in off the gravel road leading to the village of Satirje, the main house forms the fourth wall of an intimate motor court protecting the pool and garden beyond. Spread across a one acre plot, the house is a scattered collection of simple forms each carefully placed, proportioned, and oriented in response to picturesque views of the introverted garden and the distant hills of Kankeshwar.

Construction was done with a combination of locally sourced materials, the primitive concrete frame was erected using left in place shuttering formed by the interlock of brick and black basalt. The rough- hewn texture of the exterior protects the smooth mottled walls of the softly pigmented interiors as lightweight steel supports the thin corrugated sloping roofs.

Slipped beneath and alongside a row of existing mango trees, a linear pool is clad in black and white granite from Karnataka, leading to an intimate pavilion to the east and two guest houses to the north. Simple stone paving is carefully arranged from the broken basalt waste generated in the construction of the house. Connecting each of the structures, these paths seamlessly knit the detached buildings to the pool, garden, and larger landscape of Alibaug.