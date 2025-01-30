Villa Uma / Case Design

-
Architects: Case Design
- Area: 3908 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Ariel Huber
-
Manufacturers: Casegoods, Michael Anastassiades, Saphed
-
Lead Architects: Samuel Barclay
- Project Architect: Aamod Narkar, Nausheen Fatima, Surya Kumar, Pranit Rawat
- Intern: Ahmed Shabeer
- Colour: Dhwani Mehta
- Landscape: Nazneen Jehangir
- Civil Work: Elysium Abodes
- Carpentry Work: Vishwakarma Furniture
- Civil Finishes: Mortar construction
- Water: Smaart Water
- Textiles: Saphed
- City: Satirje, Alibaug, Maharashtra
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked in off the gravel road leading to the village of Satirje, the main house forms the fourth wall of an intimate motor court protecting the pool and garden beyond. Spread across a one acre plot, the house is a scattered collection of simple forms each carefully placed, proportioned, and oriented in response to picturesque views of the introverted garden and the distant hills of Kankeshwar.
Construction was done with a combination of locally sourced materials, the primitive concrete frame was erected using left in place shuttering formed by the interlock of brick and black basalt. The rough- hewn texture of the exterior protects the smooth mottled walls of the softly pigmented interiors as lightweight steel supports the thin corrugated sloping roofs.
Slipped beneath and alongside a row of existing mango trees, a linear pool is clad in black and white granite from Karnataka, leading to an intimate pavilion to the east and two guest houses to the north. Simple stone paving is carefully arranged from the broken basalt waste generated in the construction of the house. Connecting each of the structures, these paths seamlessly knit the detached buildings to the pool, garden, and larger landscape of Alibaug.