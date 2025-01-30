Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Villa Uma / Case Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Satirje, Alibaug, Maharashtra, India
  • Architects: Case Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3908 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariel Huber
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casegoods, Michael Anastassiades, Saphed
  • Lead Architects: Samuel Barclay
  • Project Architect: Aamod Narkar, Nausheen Fatima, Surya Kumar, Pranit Rawat
  • Intern: Ahmed Shabeer
  • Colour: Dhwani Mehta
  • Landscape: Nazneen Jehangir
  • Civil Work: Elysium Abodes
  • Carpentry Work: Vishwakarma Furniture
  • Civil Finishes: Mortar construction
  • Water: Smaart Water
  • Textiles: Saphed
  • City: Satirje, Alibaug, Maharashtra
  • Country: India
© Ariel Huber

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked in off the gravel road leading to the village of Satirje, the main house forms the fourth wall of an intimate motor court protecting the pool and garden beyond. Spread across a one acre plot, the house is a scattered collection of simple forms each carefully placed, proportioned, and oriented in response to picturesque views of the introverted garden and the distant hills of Kankeshwar.

© Ariel Huber
© Ariel Huber
Floor Plan
Elevation
© Ariel Huber
© Ariel Huber

Construction was done with a combination of locally sourced materials, the primitive concrete frame was erected using left in place shuttering formed by the interlock of brick and black basalt. The rough- hewn texture of the exterior protects the smooth mottled walls of the softly pigmented interiors as lightweight steel supports the thin corrugated sloping roofs.

© Ariel Huber
© Ariel Huber

Slipped beneath and alongside a row of existing mango trees, a linear pool is clad in black and white granite from Karnataka, leading to an intimate pavilion to the east and two guest houses to the north. Simple stone paving is carefully arranged from the broken basalt waste generated in the construction of the house. Connecting each of the structures, these paths seamlessly knit the detached buildings to the pool, garden, and larger landscape of Alibaug.

© Ariel Huber

