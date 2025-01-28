Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Colombia
  5. Concrete House / Atelier Garcia

Concrete House / Atelier Garcia

Save

Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 2 of 25Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ConcreteConcrete House / Atelier Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, BeamConcrete House / Atelier Garcia - Exterior PhotographyConcrete House / Atelier Garcia - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Colombia
  • Architects: Atelier Garcia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALUCLASS, Konkretus
  • Design Team: Atelier Garcia
  • Lead Design Team: Clara Arango, Orlando Garcia
  • Country: Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 2 of 25
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. Standing at the tip of a hill, a concrete plinth and roof overlook the Rock of Guatapé and the surrounding water reservoir, it could be understood both as a belvedere over the horizon and a shelter excavated inside the mountain. The triangular floor plan is shaped by the angular topography, creating three axes that organize spatial movements.

Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 20 of 25
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The experience of space within this compact house unfolds in three stages or three interactions with the landscape: Firstly, a solid plinth is almost integrated into the topography, intimately connected to the gardens. Secondly, a transparent upper level, a space projected towards the distant views framing the landscape. Lastly, an open-air, habitable roof. Private and quiet areas are sheltered in the lower level, compressed inside an intricate solid mass that opens up to the sloped forest and gardens.

Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Concrete
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 22 of 25
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Beam
© Mateo Soto

In contrast, the social area is a single, expansive room with three visible pillars supporting the weight of the roof, each with a distinct geometry: a triangular fireplace, a rectangular hollow column accommodating the refrigerator and pantry, and a rounded staircase topped with a skylight. An organic path leads to a bridge providing access to a circular roof terrace with uninterrupted 360-degree views over the reservoir scenery.

Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 10 of 25
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Image 24 of 25
Section B
Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

The overlapping of different geometries creates an abstract construction that offers diverse spatial experiences and distinct relationships with the landscape. The overlapping of different geometries gives rise to a structure that provides a range of spatial experiences and diverse relationships with the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Concrete House / Atelier Garcia - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Garcia
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Concrete House / Atelier Garcia" 28 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026172/concrete-house-atelier-garcia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags