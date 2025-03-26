Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Hidden Villa / i29 architects

Hidden Villa / i29 architects

Save

Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Exterior PhotographyHidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, GardenHidden Villa / i29 architects - Exterior PhotographyHidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardHidden Villa / i29 architects - More Images+ 53

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Exterior Photography
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. A former estate along the Dutch coast has been transformed into a park-like residential area, with a strong focus on preserving its cultural and historical identity. Monumental trees, distinctive architecture, and stunning views make this estate a delightful place to live.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Image 50 of 58
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Image 53 of 58
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Image 51 of 58
© Tim Van de Velde

Hidden Villa is nestled in seclusion, entirely surrounded by a lush garden. This ensures privacy and reduces the impact of the surrounding environment. Once inside, a new world reveals itself. The garden's design opens up new sight lines and creates various areas around the property that can be enjoyed from the villa.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Tim Van de Velde

The living spaces inside are deeply connected to the outdoors. Just as the garden unfolds in richness, the villa offers a diverse array of spaces to inhabit. Long views and intriguing vantage points create a sense of transparency, with spaciousness enhanced by double-height patios filled with greenery. These patios connect the first-floor living areas, integrating them into the fluid relationship between inside and out. Large canopies strengthen this bond, allowing residents to walk freely around the villa. The canopy's depth is aligned with the sun's path, protecting the villa from overheating despite the extensive use of glass in the façades.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Courtyard
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Image 56 of 58
Section
Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Tim Van de Velde

A balanced blend of materials—wood, stone, concrete, and glass—gives the exterior a refined, luxurious feel. The entrance, patios, and upper-level façades are clad in oil-treated ash wood, while the south and east façades on the ground level and the outbuilding are made of light Kolumba bricks. The flooring and ceilings seamlessly extend from indoors to outdoors, with white concrete floors surrounding the house and forming the outer edges of the canopies. The ceilings are finished with stucco, while minimalist aluminum frames and large glass panes enhance the connection between the interior and the garden.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Tim Van de Velde

Custom-made furniture and built-in cabinetry elevate the interior, with these elements integrated into the villa's architectural design. Rich materials like dark-oiled oak panels, continuous white concrete floors, and natural stone kitchen features provide a sense of craftsmanship. Bathrooms and toilets are adorned with a variety of tiles. Lighting is carefully tailored to each space and mood, with KNX-controlled systems offering adaptable ambiance settings.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tim Van de Velde

Several areas of the garden are directly linked to the villa, including a swimming pool and fire pit. The outdoor kitchen and sheltered terraces beneath the canopy offer inviting spots for relaxation. The greenery wraps around the villa, weaving through the patios and blending nature with the built structure, creating a harmonious interplay between the landscape, architecture and interior design.

Save this picture!
Hidden Villa / i29 architects - Image 45 of 58
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
i29 architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Hidden Villa / i29 architects" 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028271/hidden-villa-i29-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags