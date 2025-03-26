Hidden Villa / i29 architects

+ 53

Contractor: Hagoort Bouw B.V.

Structural Engineer: Huib Jol (Hopman Ingenieursbureau)

Landscape Design: Frank Heijligers

Kitchen And Fireplace Cabinet: Robert Tediek

Lighting: Mette Droog

Country: The Netherlands

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A former estate along the Dutch coast has been transformed into a park-like residential area, with a strong focus on preserving its cultural and historical identity. Monumental trees, distinctive architecture, and stunning views make this estate a delightful place to live.

Hidden Villa is nestled in seclusion, entirely surrounded by a lush garden. This ensures privacy and reduces the impact of the surrounding environment. Once inside, a new world reveals itself. The garden's design opens up new sight lines and creates various areas around the property that can be enjoyed from the villa.

The living spaces inside are deeply connected to the outdoors. Just as the garden unfolds in richness, the villa offers a diverse array of spaces to inhabit. Long views and intriguing vantage points create a sense of transparency, with spaciousness enhanced by double-height patios filled with greenery. These patios connect the first-floor living areas, integrating them into the fluid relationship between inside and out. Large canopies strengthen this bond, allowing residents to walk freely around the villa. The canopy's depth is aligned with the sun's path, protecting the villa from overheating despite the extensive use of glass in the façades.

A balanced blend of materials—wood, stone, concrete, and glass—gives the exterior a refined, luxurious feel. The entrance, patios, and upper-level façades are clad in oil-treated ash wood, while the south and east façades on the ground level and the outbuilding are made of light Kolumba bricks. The flooring and ceilings seamlessly extend from indoors to outdoors, with white concrete floors surrounding the house and forming the outer edges of the canopies. The ceilings are finished with stucco, while minimalist aluminum frames and large glass panes enhance the connection between the interior and the garden.

Custom-made furniture and built-in cabinetry elevate the interior, with these elements integrated into the villa's architectural design. Rich materials like dark-oiled oak panels, continuous white concrete floors, and natural stone kitchen features provide a sense of craftsmanship. Bathrooms and toilets are adorned with a variety of tiles. Lighting is carefully tailored to each space and mood, with KNX-controlled systems offering adaptable ambiance settings.

Several areas of the garden are directly linked to the villa, including a swimming pool and fire pit. The outdoor kitchen and sheltered terraces beneath the canopy offer inviting spots for relaxation. The greenery wraps around the villa, weaving through the patios and blending nature with the built structure, creating a harmonious interplay between the landscape, architecture and interior design.