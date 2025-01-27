Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos

FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos

Save

FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 2 of 28FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenFD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Stairs, Balcony, CourtyardFD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenFD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Padovani Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Evelyn Müller
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Padovani
  • Design Team: Bruno Padovani, Raquel Azevedo, Israel de Marco, Fabio Wetten, Giovanna Verdini, Giovana Ferreira, Ana Luiza Devito, Anna Cecília Mota, Angelo Montenegro, Giovanna Moles, Laura Zago, Manoel Prieto, Marina Nunes, Renata Barros, Rodrigo Duarte, Gabriel Vidal, Gabriele Lopes, Julia Arrigucci, Laura Lacerda, Marianna Cavalcante, Raquel Mendes, Stefano Immer
  • Structural Design: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Construction: Chap Chap
  • Landscape Design: Daniel Nunes
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Müller

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, this vacation home was designed to host friends and family amidst a setting that fosters close contact with nature and breath-taking panoramic views. Set below street level, the house stands out for its volumetry, which subtly reveals a half level and the upper block. The L-shaped layout and the intelligent use of steel structure allow for large spans, creating a sense of openness and fluidity both internally and externally. The facade, a sophisticated blend of wood slats and dark tones combined with concrete slats, harmonizes with the surrounding landscaping, giving the composition a sense of lightness. Wide and slender eaves rest on the house's volume, surrounding the entire upper floor and becoming a key feature in both design and functionality.

Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 7 of 28
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 26 of 28
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Stairs, Balcony, Courtyard
© Evelyn Müller

Internally, the residence opens to a spacious social area with a high ceiling, facilitating a dynamic and fluid connection between the various spaces. The light tones highlight the vastness of the interiors, creating a balanced contrast with the exterior, and offering a visual and sensory experience that is both striking and subtle. This expansive space not only integrates the social and gourmet areas but also provides a more intimate and cozy outdoor living space, with a lower ceiling that invites relaxation. The transition between the interior and exterior is seamlessly achieved with large glass openings that expand the sense of openness. The outdoor area extends to a panoramic view of the lake at the far end of the lot while also opening up to the pool and social spaces positioned parallel to the house. The architectural experience offered by the residence extends beyond the built spaces, reaching into the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 11 of 28
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Evelyn Müller

With the darker, more subdued tones of the facade, the house subtly blends into its environment, always aligned with the landscaping and maintaining a vast dialogue with light and the way it connects and interacts with its surroundings, offering a unique space.

Save this picture!
FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos - Image 16 of 28
© Evelyn Müller

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Padovani Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos" [Residência FD / Padovani Arquitetos] 27 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025553/fd-residence-padovani-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags