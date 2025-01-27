FD Residence / Padovani Arquitetos

+ 23

Design Team: Bruno Padovani, Raquel Azevedo, Israel de Marco, Fabio Wetten, Giovanna Verdini, Giovana Ferreira, Ana Luiza Devito, Anna Cecília Mota, Angelo Montenegro, Giovanna Moles, Laura Zago, Manoel Prieto, Marina Nunes, Renata Barros, Rodrigo Duarte, Gabriel Vidal, Gabriele Lopes, Julia Arrigucci, Laura Lacerda, Marianna Cavalcante, Raquel Mendes, Stefano Immer

Structural Design: Benedictis Engenharia

Construction: Chap Chap

Landscape Design: Daniel Nunes

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of São Paulo, this vacation home was designed to host friends and family amidst a setting that fosters close contact with nature and breath-taking panoramic views. Set below street level, the house stands out for its volumetry, which subtly reveals a half level and the upper block. The L-shaped layout and the intelligent use of steel structure allow for large spans, creating a sense of openness and fluidity both internally and externally. The facade, a sophisticated blend of wood slats and dark tones combined with concrete slats, harmonizes with the surrounding landscaping, giving the composition a sense of lightness. Wide and slender eaves rest on the house's volume, surrounding the entire upper floor and becoming a key feature in both design and functionality.

Internally, the residence opens to a spacious social area with a high ceiling, facilitating a dynamic and fluid connection between the various spaces. The light tones highlight the vastness of the interiors, creating a balanced contrast with the exterior, and offering a visual and sensory experience that is both striking and subtle. This expansive space not only integrates the social and gourmet areas but also provides a more intimate and cozy outdoor living space, with a lower ceiling that invites relaxation. The transition between the interior and exterior is seamlessly achieved with large glass openings that expand the sense of openness. The outdoor area extends to a panoramic view of the lake at the far end of the lot while also opening up to the pool and social spaces positioned parallel to the house. The architectural experience offered by the residence extends beyond the built spaces, reaching into the surrounding landscape.

With the darker, more subdued tones of the facade, the house subtly blends into its environment, always aligned with the landscaping and maintaining a vast dialogue with light and the way it connects and interacts with its surroundings, offering a unique space.