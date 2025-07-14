MS House / Studio Saransh

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

+ 39

Category: Houses

Design Lead: Malay Doshi, Kaveesha Shah

Design Team: shal Gohel, Anamica Gupta

Structure: Sakshham Consultants

MEP: Ravi Engineering

Parametric Consultant: andLabs

Horticulturist: Shwetal Bhavsar

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Can Brutalist architecture embrace nature so closely that it feels like the trees have shaped it? Studio Saransh's MS House in Ahmedabad offers a bold answer. The design of the house begins with a simple promise: to preserve the site's nine mature neem trees at all cost. The result is a concrete structure that bends to nature's will, influencing every decision—from spatial layout to the architectural form and material palette—in the process. This sensitivity to context and environment is a hallmark of Studio Saransh's design ethos, which emphasises functional elegance with an impactful design language.