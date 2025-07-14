Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. MS House / Studio Saransh

MS House / Studio Saransh

Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Lead: Malay Doshi, Kaveesha Shah
  • Design Team: shal Gohel, Anamica Gupta
  • Structure: Sakshham Consultants
  • MEP: Ravi Engineering
  • Parametric Consultant: andLabs
  • Horticulturist: Shwetal Bhavsar
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Can Brutalist architecture embrace nature so closely that it feels like the trees have shaped it? Studio Saransh's MS House in Ahmedabad offers a bold answer. The design of the house begins with a simple promise: to preserve the site's nine mature neem trees at all cost. The result is a concrete structure that bends to nature's will, influencing every decision—from spatial layout to the architectural form and material palette—in the process. This sensitivity to context and environment is a hallmark of Studio Saransh's design ethos, which emphasises functional elegance with an impactful design language.

Studio Saransh
