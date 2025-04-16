Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Exterior PhotographyAnatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Exterior Photography, SteelAnatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 4 of 29Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 5 of 29Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Osaka, Japan
  • Client: Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities
  • Architect: Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture
  • Program: Pavilion for the Universel Exhibition in Osaka, Japan
  • Local Support: Atelier Morf
  • Exhibition: Shepherd Studio
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Kingdom of Bahrain inaugurated its national pavilion, "Connecting Seas," at Expo 2025 Osaka. This marks the Kingdom's fourth national participation in the World Expo, which is held in the Kansai region of Japan and runs until October 13, 2025, under the overarching theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 5 of 29
© Ishaq Madan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 21 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor

Bahrain's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka is commissioned and organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities. The pavilion reflects Bahrain's historical connection to the sea, drawing inspiration from the Kingdom's seafaring heritage and traditional dhow construction, integrating Japanese joinery techniques. "The Kingdom of Bahrain's national participation 'Connecting Seas,' explores Bahrain's longstanding position as a port at the intersection of cultures and commerce, linking international trade routes across the chapters of history" noted Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed, Commissioner General of the Bahrain Pavilion.

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 8 of 29
© Iwan Baan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Iwan Baan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 28 of 29
Section A

Situated in the "Empowering Lives" zone, the pavilion spans 995 square meters and Rises from 13 to 17 meters in height across four levels, overlooking the seafront. Designed by Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh, the structure is made from wood and cooled by coastal winds, making it one of the most sustainable buildings in the Expo.  "The Bahrain Pavilion embodies sustainability, cultural exchange, and craftsmanship. Built from around 3,000 pieces of un-engineered wood using intricate joinery, it minimizes waste," says Ghotmeh, "Minimal foundations avoid concrete, nearly all materials are reusable, and passive cooling reduces energy use—making it a testament to sustainable innovation."

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 10 of 29
© Ishaq Madan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 27 of 29
South Elevation

Visitors are invited to experience the pavilion through a sensory exhibition experience that engages the five senses. Curated by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, the exhibition features collaborations with artists Shepherd Studio, Sissel Tolaas, Hassan Hujairi, and La Méduse to narrate the theme of connectivity through trade, crafts, manufacture, pearling, and ecology in a series of galleries. "The Kingdom of Bahrain national participation explores the resilience and adaptability of sea cultures. The sea is a central component of the Islands of Bahrain, a significance that is shared in Japanese culture and expressed through art, photography, music, and film." shares Noura Al Sayeh Holtrop, the Deputy Commissioner General of the Pavilion.

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Exterior Photography, Steel
© Iwan Baan
Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 26 of 29
East and West Elevations

The pavilion's café delivers a unique culinary experience with seasonal menus that blend local Bahraini flavors with Japanese ingredients and is crafted by award-winning chef Tala Bashmi. A dedicated business floor developed by Bahrain's Economic Development Board showcases the Kingdom's strategic location and position as an open, global economic hub for investment.

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Image 15 of 29
© Iwan Baan

Pavilion staff and volunteers wear exclusive designs by Bahraini fashion designer Lulwa Al Amin. The collection features artistic prints and embroidered coastal motifs, referencing the pavilion's theme. Complementing the experience is a gift store featuring design products inspired by local heritage for adults and children. Expo 2025 Osaka is expected to attract over 28 million visitors from around the world, with participation from 160 countries.

Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Cite: "Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture" 16 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029138/anatomy-of-a-dhow-bahrain-pavilion-osaka-expo-2025-lina-ghotmeh-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

